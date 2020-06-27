LAGRANGE –For more than a century now, stained glass windows have graced a building at the corner of High and Lafayette streets in the LaGrange.
Once a church, the building is now the home of the LaGrange County Historical Society, and those windows are a big part of the organization’s collection.
But like all art, time has taken a real toll on the more than 100-year-old windows, and the historical society is embarking on a campaign hoping to raise the tens of thousands of dollars needed to repair and preserve those stained glass windows.
This week, they got a little help getting closer to the historical society’s goal. The LaGrange County Community Foundation awarded Community Impact Grants totaling $45,940 to several organizations that benefit LaGrange County, including money earmarked to help the historical society repair and preserve those aging windows.
Community Impact Grants, the foundation said, are aimed at supporting nonprofit needs and provide innovative programs and services in LaGrange County.
Other organizations to receive those funds include the local Veterans Headstone Project, one of 11 organizations in total that received the impact grants. The community foundation awarded Veterans Headstone Project $6,015 for its American Flag Holder Program – World War II, a project that identifies and repairs or replaces American flag holders. The grant will support the replacement or repair of 274 veteran’s gravesite flag holders.
The LaGrange County Historical Society received a $5,000 matching grant. Bryan McCoy, the historical society’s president, called the grant “huge.”
McCoy said the windows were originally installed in 1909 by Kokomo Glass. McCoy said the historical society is now involved in a multi-year campaign to raise the money needed to take the widows down, box them up, have them repaired, and finally put them back in place. He said the LCCF grant is a good start.
“This is one of the biggest grants we’ve ever got,” he said.
Each year, the Community Foundation accepts proposals for charitable projects and programs that help local nonprofit organizations provide services to LaGrange County families and individuals. The Grants Advisory Committee reviews the submitted grant applications and made recommendations to the Board of the Directors who approve the grant awards. The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the Community Foundation.
The 2020 Community Impact Grant Spring awards include:
• Kate’s Kart, Kate’s Kart Book Distribution at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, $2,500
• Science Central, Science Central Study Trips & Outreach Programming, $5,500
• Junior Achievement of LaGrange County, Junior Achievement Programming, $5,000
• Veterans Headstone Project, American Flag Holder Program, $6,015
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Client Advocate and Client Services, $3,500
• WNIT, Education Counts Michiana, $5,000
• Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, Providing LaGrange Families Hope, $5,000
• McMillen Health, Preventative Health Education, $2,500
• Brethren Retreat Ministries, AED and Training, $1,125
• Agape Child Care Ministry, Agape Room Dividers, $4,800
• LaGrange County Historical Society, Window Preservation, $5,000
Jean McKinney, director of the Veteran’s Headstone Project in LaGrange, said the LCCF grant will allow her group to move forward with a project to repair and replace hundreds of flag holders that decorate the graves of LaGrange County WWII veterans in a year where raising money has become a unique challenge.
This makes all the difference in whether we can go forward with the program or not this year,” she said. “It’s huge.”
In 2020, applications for the fall Community Impact Grants will be accepted on Sept. 3. To learn more, visit lccf.net/grants.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership, and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
