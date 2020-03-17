ANGOLA — An upcoming Rape, Aggression and Defense class put on in collaboration with the Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff's Department has been canceled.
A news release sent by 1st Sgt. Bradley Kline with the sheriff's department said it is being canceled as an abundance of caution.
The class was scheduled to take place April 22-24.
The class will be rescheduled at a later date. The current COVID-19 situation causing the cancellation and precautions surrounding it will be reevaluated in 30 days, said the release.
