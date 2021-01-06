WASHINGTON D.C. — Prior to protestors clashing with police and storming the U.S. Capitol, causing Congress to have to evacuate Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Sen. Todd Young had indicated that he would not contest the 2020 electoral results.
The matter came to a screeching halt Wednesday after protestors rallying in Washington D.C. in support of President Donald Trump clashed with police, then breached the Capitol, causing a lockdown of the building and an end to the day’s business of certifying the 2020 election results.
Young, Indiana’s senior senator who came into office in 2017 at the same time as Trump, said that while he did not like the ultimate result of the 2020 election that it was his duty certify the results.
Other Congressional Republicans, including Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks had joined dozens of GOP members to contest electoral results from several states.
Trump and Republicans have alleged, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities invalidated the results from multiple swing states that Trump lost narrowly in the 2020 election.
Vote counts and recounts had verified the results and numerous court cases filed by the Trump administration alleging fraud and other issues were overwhelmingly thrown out due to either lack of merit or lack of standing.
Young, who has been a consistent supporter of the Trump administration’s policies and legislative goals, declined to continued challenging the election.
“As Congress meets to formally receive the votes of the Electoral College, I will uphold my Constitutional duty and certify the will of the states as presented. The people voted and the Electoral College voted. Congress must fulfill its role in turn,” Young said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Like so many of my patriotic constituents and colleagues, I too wish the results of this election were different. I strongly supported President Trump and his agenda the last four years. I campaigned hard for him. But upon assuming this office, I took a solemn, inviolable oath to support and defend our Constitution, just as I did as a United States Marine. I will not violate that oath.
“Congress’ role in the presidential election process is narrow by design. The states are responsible for their own elections, and for determining the resulting electors. Congress has no authority to do anything other than certify states’ Electoral College votes as reported. For Congress to supplant the will of a state’s certified electors for its own would be unconstitutional and set a dangerous precedent, damaging the integrity of and future respect for the Electoral College,” Young said.
Young turned the back half of his statement to allegations against Democrats, citing “political will to subvert our institutions through calls to pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster to weaken the Senate, and abolish the Electoral College itself.”
Young, however, did lend his voice to support for a bipartisan Election Integrity Committee charged with reviewing the 2020 election and making recommendations to state legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections.
Similar commissions in the past have investigated vote fraud and found that substantiated cases of fraud are extremely rare and typically so small in scope that they would not impact outcomes of statewide and national elections.
