ALBION — Residents should respond to contact tracers if contacted, as participation will help health official identify and cut off routes of transmission of COVID-19.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff issued a reminder to residents about contact tracing on Friday.
“You may be receive communications from COVID-19 Contact Tracers if you may have been exposed to the pandemic virus,” Gaff said. “However, if you do not recognize the caller ID, you might decide not to trust the call or text.”
Text messages from contact tracers will come to you from the number 877-548-3444. Phone calls from Contact Tracers will be from 833-670-0067 or may display as “IN Health COVID” if your carrier allows it.
The Indiana State Department of Health call center can be reached at 833-670-0067 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with messages taken for a return call during off hours. The call center voicemail is secure and password protected.
“If you receive communications from these sources, please response as soon as possible to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19,” Gaff said.
