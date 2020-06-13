LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin said LaGrange County’s confirmed coronavirus infection rate wouldn’t be skyrocketing the way it is if people would simply do what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks — that is practice good social distancing, wear a facemask and frequently wash their hands.
Pechin said he’s watched with disappointment as LaGrange County sets new records almost every day for the number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the county. This past week alone, that number nearly doubled, jumping from 139 confirmed cases on June 5 to 235 cases on Friday, and many of those new cases are popping up inside LaGrange’s Amish community.
“We’ve had a significant increase in cases after the governor eased restrictions. I’m concerned that there are more cases out there than are being tested. I think a lot of folks are already sick and won’t get tested, especially within the Amish community,” he said.
Pechin indicated that he thinks the virus appears to be spreading rapidly within the Amish community because of a lack of social distancing and refusal to wear face masks. In addition, state health care officials expressed concern after seeing new infection rates skyrocket in both LaGrange and Elkhart counties at the same time they are seeing those numbers decrease in communities like St. Joseph County.
Pechin said he believes the reason for the increased new infection rate in LaGrange County is “health illiteracy,” where people simply don’t understand just how easily this virus can be transmitted.
“There are a lot of places in the United States were rates are going way down, and people have a very liberal lifestyle, but they’re socially separating, they’re doing things outside, they’re wearing masks, they’re washing their hands, they just doing common sense things that everyone’s been told to do. But around here, people aren’t doing it,” Pechin said.
He also said prevailing attitudes have made it harder for the health department to trace new infections because people choose not to comply with health board requests for information about their contacts and recent activities.
“We’re having a hard time with contact tracing because people aren’t responding to contact tracing questions. We do that in every case, we call them and ask who have you been around, what have you been doing, and they won’t answer, because they think somehow they’re violating privacies. And so we have a hard time following up, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on. It’s very frustrating,” he said.
Pechin said common cultural practices within the Amish have also made it easier to spread the virus.
“They have shared phones, for example, they take longer to respond to phone calls, and by that time, they’ve infected six other people. So, it’s a cultural problem,” he explained. “We’re seeing people who won’t change their cultural behavior getting more infections and that’s why we’re seeing the Amish infection rates going up. That’s not surprising given the way they live their lives. Once the Governor said go back to work, 10 people jump in a van and went back to work. That van may be the worst place to be.”
Statistically, in LaGrange County, people aged 40 to 49 represent the largest group infected by the virus, more than 20% of those confirmed cases. Men, by all most a two-to-one margin over women, continue to be the main target of the disease locally. LaGrange County continues to report only two official deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Pechin said because of the lack of hard data, he simply can’t predict the path the virus will take in the coming weeks.
“I don’t know. It would be purely speculation on my part,” he said. “If the sunny, warm weather is bad for his bug, then maybe we’ll see a big drop in new infection rates. I’d love that. But it won’t last forever, and once they think about opening schools and things like that, it’s going to get worse again.”
His advice is the same as it’s been since the pandemic landed in LaGrange County.
“I’m still counseling all my people just be smart and wait this thing out,” Pechin said.
