INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's primary election, delayed a month from its normal date and with expanded mail-in voting availability, was a unique, one-time deal.
This fall, as the state moves ahead toward the Nov. 3 general election, Indiana will be operating under "normal election process," Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said.
Although the state won't again offer no-reason mail-in voting, Indiana election officials are still expecting to get a surge of ballots by mail compared to past years so Lawson offered recommendations to Hoosiers who will still be mailing ballots on how to ensure they get returned on time and get counted.
At the top of her presentation, Lawson was clear that modifications made in the primary would not be returning.
Indiana postponed its primary by one month from its normal May 5 date this year as Indiana was in the midst of statewide stay-at-home order from the end of March through early May, which limited many people's ability to get out and about.
As part of that change, the state election board opted to suspend rules that require voters to cite one of 11 specific reasons for why they need a mail-in ballot, thus allowing anyone registered to request an absentee ballot.
Despite it being a measure pushed for by Indiana Democrats, the state will not be doing that again this fall.
"First I want to make it clear, we are going forward with a normal election process here in Indiana. We will not be making changes like we did in the primary since the stay-at-home order has been lifted," Lawson said. "We have been working feverishly behind the scenes to ensure we can protect pollworkers and voters."
Still, election officials already known they're going to get many more mail-in ballots from people who do meet the qualification to request one.
Lawson said the state is expected somewhere around 1.3 million-1.8 million mailed ballots this year, several times what is normal.
Indiana had just over 2.8 million total votes cast in 2016, meaning mail-in voting may still account for close to half of all ballots. In the spring primary, about 41% of all votes cast in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties were mailed.
In 2016, the last presidential election year, the state had 53,818 mailed ballots total. This year, clerk's offices have already received 99,146 requests for mail-in absentees and the election is still more than two months away.
Voters who want a mail-in ballot will have to meet one of 11 criteria to be able to get one. Those reasons include:
1) You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.).
2) You have a disability.
3) You are at least 65 years of age.
4) You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.
5) You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
6) You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
7) You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
8) You are a participant in the state's address confidentiality program.
9) You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
10) You are a "serious sex offender" as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a)
11) You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.
Lawson said her office has received several questions about reason No. 6, the "confined due to illness" exception and whether that would apply to generalized COVID-19 concerns. In her opinion, it does not, and only would apply to people who are physically homebound.
"If you're still going to the grocery store and running other errands, you're not confined to your home," Lawson said, noting that traffic data from the state shows "a return to near-normal for Hoosiers" around the state.
For those who do qualify and want a mail-in ballot, they must apply before the deadline, which is the end of the day Oct. 22. Votes have to be received at the local election office by noon on Election Day in order to be counted.
However, with concerns about whether the ballots will be received and returned on time via the U.S. Postal Service, Lawson's bottom-line advice to voters is to not wait until the last minute.
Based on recommendations from the post office about their delivery windows, Lawson suggested people send in their applications at least 15 days before the election and return ballots at least seven days in advance to ensure they arrive on time. With those dates, voters should ideally aim to request a ballot before Oct. 19 and put it back in the mail by Oct. 27.
Ballots are not being mailed out yet because the state is waiting for final certification of the presidential candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties. Once finalized, Lawson expected ballots may start going out by mid-September to eligible voters.
"My sage advice would be don't wait," Lawson said. "If you know you're going to vote by mail, apply today, go to indianavoters.com to request your ballot."
The state is also working to create envelopes that are more easily identifiable by sorters and carriers as election material so that postal employees can prioritize delivery of ballots going through the mail, Lawson said.
For anyone else who doesn't qualify but may be concerned about COVID-19, Lawson noted other options available and precautions being taken to ensure in-person voting is safe.
First, for people who may not want to hit the polls on Nov. 3, Indiana offers early voting for 28 days prior to Election Day. Every county is required to have at least one early voting site available for 28 days prior, including both Saturdays before Election Day, which is Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 this year.
Like mail-in voting, Lawson advised people to act early if they want to get their ballots cast and try to avoid a crowd.
"This year early voting starts Oct. 6. You don't need an excuse. Simply go to an early voting location in your county and cast your ballot," Lawson said.
All counties are being sent masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sneeze guards for election workers, as well as disinfectant to allow pollworkers to sanitize poll pads and voting machines after use.
Polling sites will also have masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available to voters who want or need them.
Lawson also offered another plea statewide for volunteers to step up to work polls on Election Day.
Generally, most pollworkers are older, often retired people, and those people are generally more at risk to coronavirus due to their age and potential health conditions. Therefore, Indiana has been on a drive to recruit the next generation of pollworkers, whether it's younger people or even teenagers.
"It takes an army of volunteers to run elections and we need you to sign up to be a pollworker or count absentee ballots," Lawson said. "You can earn up to $200 for your service depending on your county."
Any registered voter can volunteer to be a pollworker. The state also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work polls, with permission. Counties provide pollworker training ahead of the election, so volunteers should be equipped to sign people in, help load electronic ballots and assist voters with any issues.
People interested in working the polls should contact their county clerk's office or reach out to Republican or Democratic party leaders in their county to get more information about how to get involved.
"You don't need to be an election expert," Lawson said. "Counties provide training to pollworkers prior to each election so there is still plenty of time to learn the process and become a vital part of our democracy."
