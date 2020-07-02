INDIANAPOLIS — Local COVID-19 case numbers continued slow rises, but statewide numbers are ticking up slightly higher and the Indiana positivity rate is also increasing a bit.
The increases haven't been huge at this time, but the short-term turn in Indiana's numbers were enough to give state officials pause to slow down the state's reopening a bit.
As of Thursday's noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the four-county area saw small increases in cases, continuing a recent trend of slow activity after a few weeks or larger increases post-Memorial Day.
LaGrange County increased five case to 464 overall; Noble County rose four cases to 451 all-time; Steuben County added one case to 124; and DeKalb County was unchanged at 159.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County at 28, LaGrange County at six, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
On the state level, Indiana saw another small uptick in cases compared to recent history and a rise in the statewide positivity rate, both factors Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb cited on Wednesday as reasoning for slowing Indiana's reopening plan slightly.
On Thursday, Indiana recorded 462 new cases, which was higher than the June average of 397 cases per day.
In May, Indiana averaged about 531 cases per day, but those number fell off as the state entered June.
In June, Indiana had 10 days with 400 cases or more, with only two days over 500 cases. Of those 12 days, three occurred in the final week of the month.
The state's positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive on any given day — also has been increasing slightly after bottoming out in June.
When testing expanded widely and included more testing for asymptomatic people, now encompassing anyone who wants a COVID-19 test for any reason at all regardless of their health, positivity declined as the state regularly tests more people who are simply not ill.
Positivity rate also helps to work as a control to determine whether raw number increases in cases are a result of more testing or, if positivity is increasing, a possible sign that a new outbreak is being captured.
Indiana's hasn't cracked above 10% positivity since May 16 and that percentage has been in steady decline for weeks, hitting as low as 3% on June 22.
However, daily positivity rates have been increasing slightly since, holding at close to 5% daily from June 24-30 and topping 6% both Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Indiana's hospitalization rate, which had been in decline, has also seen a small uptick.
The state hospital census hit a low point of 595 patients total on June 26, but then went through a small increase to 695 patients just three days later on June 29. As of Wednesday, that census had fallen off slightly again to 644 total patients.
Despite the short-term changes in cases and hospitalizations, daily deaths remain low and have fallen off compared to earlier in Indiana's pandemic response.
As health care workers become more practiced at identifying and treating COVID-19 patients, as outbreaks in long-term care facilities have slowed and come under control in recent months and as new infections have shifted more toward younger populations — which are far less likely to die than older Hoosiers — the number of deaths has dwindled.
