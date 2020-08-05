KENDALLVILLE — Complying with the mask mandate has never looked so fashionable.
On Tuesday, kids and parents alike could stop by outside of the First Church of God in Kendallville to pick up a mask of their choice.
A ministry at the church has been sewing and crocheting masks for the community, ministry member Barb Deisinger said.
What were popular with those picking up the face coverings were ones with adjustable ear straps, Deisinger said.
Susie Boese, also handing out masks Tuesday, had crocheted mask extenders — strips of crocheted fabric with buttons on either end that could make wearing a mask more comfortable.
People who stopped by had their pick of fabric with cats and dogs, Purdue logos, dump trucks and Captain America.
Deisinger said they plan on handing out more masks Thursday afternoon. She said she posts in local Facebook garage sale pages when they decide on more dates.
Masking up is especially pertinent since Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide mask mandate July 27 and specified that older children are required to wear a mask at school when social distancing isn’t possible.
Masks are a method of source control, helping to catch larger droplets that a person might expel when coughing, sneezing or laughing. As coronavirus spreads primarily from contact with infected droplets, masks are one intervention that can help reduce transmission of the virus.
Face coverings are recommended for everyone, because about 45% of COVID-19 cases present asymptomatically. So while a person may feel fine, they could unknowingly be spreading the virus.
A KPC Media poll conducted on July 27 showed that, even despite the mask mandate, about 55% of respondents said they would not wear a mask in public.
