FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has decided to delay the start of the school year by nearly a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fremont was scheduled to resume classes for the fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 12, but has decided to move that first student day to Monday, Aug. 17.
“By delaying the start of school we are hoping to see a decrease in local and statewide COVID-19 infections. Delaying will also give us an extra few days to plan and prepare to provide the healthiest learning environment possible for our students and staff. This is a difficult decision to make, but I believe it is the best discussion for Fremont Community Schools,” Superintendent Bill Stitt said in a letter to Fremont families.
In an email, Stitt said there have been many questions facing administrators heading into the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This entire beginning of the school year is strange. It has not been easy and is still changing day by day. I think every school is feeling the same way,” Stitt said. “We don’t have the answers!!! We all will do our best to keep our students, staff and community safe and healthy.”
As students head back to class around Indiana and the nation, many are facing quarantines and closures due to students and faculty arriving with the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported there have been 25 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Fremont Zip Code, 46737. That count doesn’t specify how many of the cases are active.
The population in the 46737 Zip Code as presented by the state has a population of 7,068. The percentage of cases for 46737 is a fraction of a percent at 0.35%.
Stitt said he will keep parents apprised of any changes or updates as the start of school nears.
“I will continue to provide updates to keep you informed of the changes that are taking place. I ask for your patience and understand as we navigate through this pandemic. Stay healthy and stay Fremont Strong,” Stitt’s letter said.
