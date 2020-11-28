INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area recorded three more COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday’s statewide report, with new deaths occuring in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
It’s the 47th death all-time in Noble County, 33rd in DeKalb County and 15th in Steuben County.
The new death in Noble County occurred on Friday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 11 people in their 70s and 28 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, the new death occurred back on Monday and was a person in their 70s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 11 deaths of patients in their 70s and 19 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
And Steuben County’s death occurred on Wednesday and was a person in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in the county, four deaths have been people in their 60s, four deaths have been people in their 70s and six deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In total, the four-county area has recorded 59 deaths in the last 39 days. DeKalb County has had 22, LaGrange County had logged 16, Noble County had recorded 14 and Steuben County has lost seven.
Statewide, Saturday’s new case count hit the lowest point in a month, although the lower total is more than likely an effect of a lag after Thanksgiving than actual progress on reducing cases.
The state recorded 4,471 new cases of COVID-19, but that came on only about 35,000 tests, the lowest total in two weeks. Positivity was 12.85%, higher than recently.
Compared to the last time cases were this low on a Saturday, back on Halloween, positivity was only slightly above 7%.
Statewide hospitalizations still remain slightly below all-time highs, sitting at 3,381 total patients.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, covering northeast Indiana, hit their highest point ever at 401 total people in treatment for COVID-19. Intensive care unit bed capacity in the region remains at about 21% overall, as the number of non-COVID patients has dropped. COVID-19 patients are occupying about 35% of the total ICU bed space.
The state recorded 66 total deaths in Saturday’s report.
Locally, case counts still increased by dozens across the region, although at a slightly slower rate than past days.
LaGrange County had the biggest increase at 32 new cases followed by DeKalb County with 28, Noble County added 21 and Steuben County was up 17 cases.
In the week since Saturday, Nov. 21, Noble County increased by 291 cases, DeKalb County was up 219, Steuben County added 195 and LaGrange County was up 155 cases.
Although remaining high, those weekly case counts are improvements from last week, with the exception of LaGrange County. The previous week Noble County was up 413, DeKalb County 311 and Steuben County 250, so increases have dropped a bit. LaGrange County was close to the same as the week prior, up a bit from 146 cases the week before.
