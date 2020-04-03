ANGOLA — Even with school closed, children still need to eat.
That's why Boomerang Backpacks are still being packed and distributed to Metropolitan School District of Steuben County students that signed up at the start of the school year, despite schools being closed until the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is to have backpacks to pass out on Fridays until school reopens.
Kara Conrad is on the Boomerang Backpacks Board of Directors and serves as co-coordinator for the program at MSD.
Conrad said typically Jodi Eatinger's CHOICE students and staff typically pack the bags, but with school being out they had to get creative to make sure food still gets to the students that need it.
"I have jumped into help with packing and distributing since she doesn't have her students while the schools are shut down," Conrad said.
She's also had friends step in to help make sure bags get packed.
"My friends Lisa Hinkley and Melissa Hulliberger and their children along with my husband and children have taken over packing while school is out," she said. "So many others have reached out to volunteer to help pass out bags on Fridays."
Hulliberger said it really takes a village to make things happen.
"We are all in this together," she said. "I'm proud to be part of a community that looks after one another the way we do."
As a way to help and to use resources from its canceled Easter event, the Angola Parks and Recreation Department has donated activities and treats for each bag packed.
Volunteers will have bags for pickup Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angola Middle School, Carlin Park Elementary School, Hendry Park Elementary School and Pleasant Lake Elementary.
A volunteer will be passing bags out at the YMCA of Steuben County from 5-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.