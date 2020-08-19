AVILLA — After being clear of COVID-19 cases for a few weeks, new novel coronavirus infections have popped up again at an Avilla long-term care facility.
Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla has recently reported new COVID-19 cases, this time found in its assisted living community, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said Wednesday.
Molly Gaus, vice president for marketing and communications for facility parent company Ascension Living, said recently the facility has identified COVID-19 in 11 independent living residents and one staff member.
After celebrating recoveries of 16 residents and staffers in recent months, Sacred Heart Home is in the fight again, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and local health department guidance to quickly gain control of the situation.
That’s meaning the facility is having to reintroduce some restrictions and continue to practice a high-level of vigilance.
“Our ability to quickly adjust to a new positive case demonstrates that our healthcare heroes are well trained and engaged in the ongoing battle with COVID-19,” Gaus said. “We have implemented visitation restrictions designed to protect our residents, associates and families; instituted comprehensive screening of all who enter our communities; adopted universal face masking of all associates and clinical partners; conduct regular testing when necessary; provide ongoing communication with residents and family members; and are regularly conducting stringent deep cleaning. We also established a designated admission unit in our skilled nursing building to safely care for COVID positive residents, including any independent living residents who may need medical care.”
Any infected staff members will need to follow infection control protocols and will be off work until cleared to return by a physician, Gaus said. Staff members on duty are continuing to utilize appropriate protective equipment as they work with residents and operate in the facilities.
Sacred Heart was the first long-term care facility in the region to have known cases, with the county health department announced that the virus had made its way into the facility back in early-April.
According to the state data, the facility had 28 resident cases and seven staff cases. Eleven residents were reported as having died from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the state long-term care dashboard showed no change in Sacred Heart’s numbers from the week before, but the data runs a week in lag and currently only shows known cases and deaths up through Aug. 12.
Noble County has seen a recent uptick in hospitalizations, at least some of which may be attributable to Sacred Heart residents.
Although the Avilla facility was the first in the county to find COVID-19 in its walls, it was followed by an outbreak at Lutheran Life Villages Village at Kendallville a short time after, an outbreak that was more widespread leading to 66 resident cases, 23 staff illnesses and 13 deaths.
The outbreaks had been battled for several weeks, but by late July, Gaff had reported that all Noble County nursing homes were free of active cases.
As of right now, Gaff said the new cases at Sacred Heart are the only long-term cases in Noble County right now that he’s aware of.
COVID-19 is particularly threatening to older people, people with other health conditions and people living in congregate settings where the virus can spread quickly from person to person.
Twenty-four of Noble County’s 29 overall deaths from COVID-19 were nursing home residents, according to state data, and people 60 years old and older have accounted for more than 90% of all deaths in Indiana since the pandemic’s start.
Nursing homes, although tallying only about 8% of all known cases in Indiana, have accounted for about 60% of all deaths in Indiana to date.
Case and death numbers from nursing homes dropped substantially after May as state efforts to assist and support facilities in testing and infection control measures helped to cut off most of the transmission in those facilities. Nursing homes also stayed locked down to the outside world for longer than most other segments of the state, helping to protect residents inside.
As the COVID-19 situation improved, facilities began to slowly and safely start to reopen to some visitation and outside entry. To date, that cautious access hasn’t spawned a new spike in cases in facilities, although state officials have expressed concerns that the state’s overall sharp rise in cases over the last month and a half could eventually snake back into long-term care buildings.
