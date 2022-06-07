INDIANAPOLIS — After seven consecutive weeks of slowly rising COVID-19 activity, cases across Indiana have stabilized.
Cases still remain above 1,000 per day, but have dropped just slightly compared to a week ago.
This past week, Indiana averaged 1,203 cases of COVID-19 per day, which is down slightly from the 1,238-per-day average a week prior.
That breaks of streak of seven weeks of slowly rising numbers after the state had hit all-time lows below 250 cases per day earlier this year.
Current case counts reported by the state are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
Despite the slight drop in cases, hospital numbers ticked up sharply compared to a week ago, rising to 483 patients total, including 48 in intensive care units. That figure is up more than 100 from 358 people hospitalized just a week ago.
COVID-19 deaths remains low at just two per day average over the last week, about the same as it was a week ago.
The four-county area recorded no new deaths. All-time, Noble County has suffered 154 total deaths attributable to COVID-19, followed by DeKalb County at 149, Steuben County with 118 and LaGrange County at 101.
