INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 in northeast Indiana increased by small numbers in Wednesday's statewide report, which likely means more than 100 positives cases from an area meat processing plant haven't been reflected yet.
On Wednesday, Miller Poultry in Orland reported the final results from its plant after the company tested all employees following an initial discovery that seven workers had contracted COVID-19. The final result of testing the more than 1,000 employees was that 136 tested positive for COVID-19, with the vast majority of those workers not showing any symptoms.
In Wednesday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, those new cases obviously haven't hit the reporting portal yet.
Steuben County rose eight cases to 59 total, while LaGrange County was up three and Noble and DeKalb counties each had one new case compared to Tuesday's counts.
The Orland poultry plant does attract workers from across northeast Indiana, but even accounting for increases in neighboring counties — Allen (23), Elkhart (19), Koscuisko (1) — Wednesday's report doesn't come close to hitting the amount reporter by Miller Poultry.
The impact of that battery of testing may not appear in full in the state report for a day or two more.
Statewide, Indiana posted its second-largest single-day increase in new cases at 837. Indiana also recorded another 51 deaths as the total death count rose to 1,264.
Indiana entered Stage 2 of its five-step "Back on Track" reopening plan on Monday, allowing most businesses to reopen, workers to return to work and people to frequent stores and shops and other public places more often after a month-plus under a stay-at-home order.
State officials have warned that a spike in cases over the next week or two or more is possible as more and more people have contact with each other. Health leaders will be monitoring new infections, new hospitalizations and medical capacity to ensure the virus doesn't begin spiraling out of control.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said that if metrics begin to look bad, the state may have to slow down, pause or even revert back to earlier, more restrictive stages of the reopening plan to stem transmission of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.