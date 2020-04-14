INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, Indiana is under-utilizing its COVID-19 testing ability.
Despite a maximum capacity up to three times as high, the state processed less than 1,500 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
While the number of new cases were again low, the reduced number of tests makes it unclear whether the spread of the virus is actually lessening or whether it’s a byproduct of the state’s once-again limited view of it.
Indiana logged 291 new cases of COVID-19 compared to the day before, the lowest amount since March 30.
But that came on the heels of another low-point for testing, with a daily amount similar to what was being processed on a daily basis two weeks ago.
Indiana’s new daily case count has been in decline for three straight days, but that’s followed a similar pattern of three days of decreasing test processing.
Deaths ticked up again after a few days of decline, with 37 Hoosiers losing their lives in the 24-hour period. That figure had been in a three-day decline, but recorded an increase as of Tuesday’s noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Locally, Noble County registered two new cases to take its total to 17. LaGrange (13), Steuben (12) and DeKalb (6) counties were unchanged from the day before.
Allen County has 167 cases and Elkhart County just hit 100 cases, while Kosciusko County sits at 19 and Whitley County has 14 cases.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hinted Monday that he would give an update about the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday. Currently, the order is set to expire at the end of the day Monday.
President Donald Trump and federal officials have been increasingly talking about “reopening” the nation to business, with May 1 floating around as a possible target date.
Indiana officials said the state’s surge may come a little later than first anticipated but also be smaller than originally thought, as adherence to the stay-at-home order and social distancing rules have helped to reduce strain on the health care system.
Having not seen the peak in cases yet, it’s likely the stay-at-home order may be extended through the end of the month.
