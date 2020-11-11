INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County received a red rating from the Indiana State Department of Health this week, the worst score representing high spread of the virus.
Despite the other three counties getting an orange rating again, the second-worst rating, Steuben County was right on the cusp and Noble and DeKalb counties’ scores were also increasingly dismal compared to a week ago.
There are no counties — zero — in the state rated blue for low spread any more and barely any left — just five of the 92 counties in Indiana — in the yellow for moderate spread.
It’s the seventh consecutive week the statewide ratings grew worse as COVID-19 numbers have kept rising and shown no signs of slowing.
LaGrange County entered the red for the first time with weekly scores via the statewide metrics that were high for both cases per capita and positivity rate.
LaGrange County had 376 cases per 100,000 residents, double what it was last week at 174 per 100,000. Positivity also climbed from 12.86% last week to 20.41%. That positivity rate is third-worst in the state this week.
A county enters the red if it both exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity.
Steuben County held in the orange for the second consecutive week, but just barely. The northeast corner county had a case rate of 416 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 14.54%, only a half percentage point away from being tossed into the red with its western neighbor. Both of those metrics were increases from last week.
While DeKalb and Noble counties were both more firmly in the orange — Noble County for the third week now and DeKalb County for the second week straight — their numbers have also ticked up.
DeKalb County’s case count remains very high, up slightly to 423 per 100,000 from 414 last week, but its positivity rate has also risen from 10.82% to 12.42%.
Noble County had the most drastic increases of the week, seeing its per-capita case count jump from 316 per 100,000 last week to nearly double at 615 per 100,000 residents as case counts have exploded in recent days. Positivity has also risen sharply from 8.62% last week to 11.95% this week.
If the counties stay on this trajectory it’s possible that all four could enter red status in the near future.
While the ratings don’t trigger any mandatory action from the state, counties in the orange and especially in the red are advised to consider more stringent public health measures such as schools considering transitioning back to virtual learning, extracurricular activities being canceled or restricted to no public attendance and for local health departments to consider enacting their own restrictions.
It’s not just northeast Indiana that’s looking worse this week as the state as a whole saw another worsening in its overall ratings.
The number of counties in red increased from three last week to nine, while the number of orange counties also increased from 71 to 78.
There are only five counties remaining in yellow, down from 17 last week, and for the first time, no county in Indiana was good enough to receive a blue rating.
Last week, Brown County was the only county in the blue but has seen a drastic swing and is now in the orange like most of the state.
