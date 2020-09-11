INDIANAPOLIS — Case counts and testing numbers were unusually high on Friday due to the state on-boarding a new testing lab, which uploaded its first batch of results.
Because of it, numbers on Friday look artificially high. Subtracting out that initial data dump from the new lab, cases and testing were still up on Friday compared to earlier in the week, although by margins not nearly as stark.
When new labs are brought online to the statewide reporting system, they generally come with several days or weeks worth of pent-up results that hadn't been reflected in the system previously. Therefore, those onboard days will result in higher-than-normal figures for a single day before those labs are capable of reporting daily results going forward.
In Friday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana's total case count was up 1,262 from Thursday, the highest single-day case count ever.
However, that one-day total included 279 positive test results that were from the initial lab upload, making the adjusted change from Thursday 983 cases. That's still the highest total this week and the highest since Saturday when new cases were over 1,000.
Testing numbers were also out of whack because of the new lab upload, showing 34,272 total, also the highest single-day amount ever. Subtracting out the new upload, daily testing on Friday was 18,458, also higher than this week.
In total, with the new lab results, Friday's one-day positivity rate was was just 3.68%, the lowest since Aug. 10. The adjusted figure, removing the new lab results, was 5.3%, which is more on par with recent numbers.
Locally, case counts didn't show much movement except in DeKalb County which continues to see sharp rises in numbers amid a continuing nursing home outbreak.
DeKalb County's case count increased 10, while Noble County was up six cases, Steuben County up two and LaGrange County up one.
No new deaths were reported on Friday after a string of deaths occurring this week. The statewide dashboard does not yet reflect DeKalb County's ninth death, which was reported by the DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday but has not shown up in the state report yet.
The four-county area has had 13 deaths since Aug. 19, a sharp increase after the four counties combined to have just one death in the period from early July through Aug. 18.
Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall, followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at nine and Steuben County at seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.