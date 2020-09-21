INDIANAPOLIS — It's the start of a new week and as is tradition, the number of positive tests and deaths for COVID-19 have come in low, reports the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 535 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.There were seven new deaths reported from the previous day.
That brings to 112,027 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Locally, Noble County reported five new cases compared to Sunday, for a total of 886, the high for the four-county area. Steuben County had two new cases, reaching 369 total, which is the low for the area. DeKalb County added one new case and now stands at 451 overall. LaGrange County was quiet, with no new cases. LaGrange now has a total of 630 cases overall.
A total of 3,287 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Total deaths from COVID-19 since March in the four-county area are Noble County at 32, DeKalb County at 13, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
