INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties how have passed 25,000 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccines are now available to all Hoosiers 16 years and older, accounting for about 80% of the total population.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 25,252 residents in the four-county area have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve either received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That’s an increase of 2,477 people from last week, which was down a little from the increase week ago, but the counties shifted to seeing more first-timers getting their vaccines.
Just over 15% of the local population is now fully vaccinated.
The region has hit 36,508 individuals who have received at least one dose of vaccine, an increase of 3,591 from a week ago. That’s about 22% of the total population.
Vaccine eligibility opened up to all Hoosiers 16 and older this week, meaning full eligibility based on current vaccine use approvals, because no vaccines are currently authorized for use among those younger than 16.
Indiana gave Hoosiers in their 30s a slight head start, with eligibility opened to them on Monday, before the rest of those ages 16-29 were green-lighted on Wednesday.
Teens 16 and 17 are able to get the only Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
This coming week, Indiana is rolling back its mask mandate to a mask advisory and releasing counties from gathering-size restrictions based on their color-coded ratings from the state.
Uptake of vaccine has been strong among the eldest in Indiana. Hoosiers 80-plus have 74% coverage from vaccines, with uptake hitting 77% for those in their 70s and 66% for those in their 60s.
Vaccination rates are currently lower for younger age groups — 48% for those in their 50s, 35% for those in their 40s and 25% among those in their 30s, who have only just become eligible.
The state reported that about 96,000 younger Hoosiers had signed up within the first four hours of eligibility Wednesday, launching those under 30 to about 10% registration as of that date.
Indiana is working with large-scale industries in the state, those with 1,000 employees or more, to set up their own in-house vaccine clinics. Indiana is also devoting about 60,000 vaccine doses to colleges and universities in an effort to get all college students at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the spring semester.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead the region in the number of people fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 8,118 residents fully immunized.
DeKalb County inched past Noble County this week for No. 2 in the region, at 6,658 residents vaccinated. Noble County is third with 6,625 people fully vaccinated and 3,851 in LaGrange County.
The four-county area as a whole has about 15.3% of its 165,000 residents fully vaccinated at this point, although the rate is higher in Steuben County at 23.5%, with DeKalb County at 15.3%, Noble County at 13.9% and LaGrange County at 9.8%.
Indiana as a whole has hit 1,197,229 people fully vaccinated, about 17.8% of the total population.
Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
