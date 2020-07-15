KENDALLVILLE — East Noble schools will be back in session on Aug. 6, but whether students return for in-person classes or go online only is a choice being left up to parents.
With the start of school less than a month away, East Noble on Wednesday was the latest to unveil its reopening plan and the details about how the start of the 2020-21 school year will look different from normal.
East Noble was the first district to announce it was shutting down due to COVID-19 back in March and was quickly followed by other districts across the region. In-person classes never resumed as the state required all schools to stay shut and transition to online learning only.
Four months have passed and while COVID-19 isn’t gone, schools are cautiously moving ahead with plans to bring students and staff back this fall.
East Noble’s plan was developed with guidance from the Noble County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education and is contingent on Indiana’s Back on Track reopening guidelines as set by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The plan is subject to change at any time based on changes to statewide restrictions or new guidance.
To start, Superintendent Ann Linson stressed repeatedly that this plan is good for now, but it’s almost certain that it will change and evolve as the COVID-19 situation changes over the next month.
“Everything that we discuss tonight and if you choose to support it, could change tomorrow. We are making a plan with an assumption school will reopen on Aug. 6 for us. Who knows what will happen in the next three weeks,” Linson said in an introduction to the plan.
Classes will be in session starting Aug. 6 and will run five days a week, but how students attend those classes will be a choice for parents.
East Noble is offering families the opportunity to send their students to school in-person, but is also providing an e-learning experience for families who may not want to return to buildings right away.
The district, in an informational flier being released with the details, encourages families to choose in-person learning, although both options are available.
East Noble also will not allow any student who is on an online-only school model to participate in in-person extracurricular activities, so students would not be allowed to take part in sports, band or clubs if they are doing e-learning only.
“East Noble School Corporation believes in person instruction is most effective and online learning may not be the best fit for all learners and families,” the district flier states. “Consider the diverse needs of each of your children and give careful consideration when making this choice.”
In preparation for the return to school, East Noble will be maintaining enhanced cleaning procedures, including providing hand sanitizer stations in classrooms and other key locations, increased cleaning of high-touch common areas and additional cleaning throughout the day and intensive cleaning overnight.
Other safety measures being put into place include:
• Masks: Cloth face masks will be required in some situations including on buses and when working in close quarters with other students and during passing period in crowded halls. Masks are “strongly recommended” at other times when distancing may be difficult to maintain. Linson said it’s “not realistic” to expect students to wear masks at all times, especially younger students, although acknowledged that state guidelines may change and they could end up mandated regardless. “We hope that our students and our staff are responsible in how they wear those masks,” Linson said.
• Seating charts: Seating charts will be in use on buses, in classrooms and the cafeteria to ensure safe distancing. Siblings will be seated with each other on buses.
• Hand washing: Hand washing and sanitation will be encouraged throughout the school day for both students and staff.
• Training for staff: Staff will receive additional training on COVID-19 prevention tactics, social distancing guidelines, screening procedures and contact tracing protocols.
• Visitor restrictions: Visitors and guests will not be allowed without an appointment and academic purpose for the visit. Volunteer visits will not be scheduled until further notice.
• Events: Family events will be postponed or canceled until further notice. No external field trips will be held for now. Use of school facilities by outside groups will be suspended during the week or any time students are present.
• Classrooms: Students will be cohorted — kept together in common groups — as much as possible. Classrooms will be reconfigured to create more space between students. Students will not be allowed to congregate in hallways and should report directly to classes.
“That cohort is critical, keeping them together as much as possible,” Linson said, noting that is much easier at the elementary level, more challenging at the middle school and very difficult at the high school level.
• Cafeteria: No visitors will be allowed for lunch. Touch-free food service will be established including packaged foods and utensils. Seating charts will be in place in the cafeteria to keep students cohorted as much as possible. Lunch will operate on a cashless system. Lockers will not be assigned at the high school.
• Recess: Recess will still happen, but classes will remain cohorted. Hand sanitizer will be used before and after recess. Equipment-free activities will be encouraged to reduce touch contact among multiple students.
• Extracurricular activities: Athletic teams will follow any and all guidance from the IHSAA. After school clubs will follow distancing and mask guidelines.
• Buses: Parents are encouraged to transport their students to school. Students riding buses will have assigned seats. Students on buses will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available on buses and buses will be cleaned twice a day.
East Noble is also setting guidelines and preparing for if, or maybe more likely when, students and staff get ill with COVID-19 or otherwise.
Students and staff will be expected to self-screen at home and should not attend school if they are ill. Anyone who tests positive for or displays symptoms of COVID-19 must notify the school.
If people test positive for COVID-19, families should only expect to be notified if their student may have been exposed.
“If a student or staff member is COVID positive, ENSC will work with the Noble County Department of Health, building administration, and the school nurse to contact trace and determine which students and staff are impacted. Only those students and staff members affected will be notified,” the district reopening flier states.
Any student or staff member who tests positive for or has COVID-19-like symptoms can expect to be out of classes for numerous days.
People who test positive and are symptomatic will be out for a minimum of 10 days after sign of first symptoms, plus at least 72 hours after recovery from fever or breathing problems. The same procedure will be used for anyone who develops COVID-like symptoms but is not tested.
People who test positive but are not symptomatic will be out for 10 days after the positive test as long as symptoms don’t develop.
East Noble is also providing guidelines for whether or not to send students to school if they have minor symptoms of illness.
Parents can send their child to school if their symptoms don’t exceed the following guidelines:
• Fever: Less than 100 degrees within past 24 hours with no medication taken.
• Diarrhea: No loose stools within the past 24 hours.
• Eyes: Eyes can be itchy, but cannot be red, crusty or draining.
• Cough/runny nose: Slight cough or runny nose is OK as long as it is not paired with a fever. Student must be able to cover cough, blow nose and wash hands.
• Rash: Rash cannot be draining or spreading and student cannot have a fever. Itchiness is OK as long as it does not impede student’s ability to learn.
• Asthma: Symptoms are controlled and student knows when to contact nurse for aid, if needed. Students must have an asthma action plan on file at the school.
• Vomiting: No vomiting within the past 24 hours.
