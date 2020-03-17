KENDALLVILLE — Don’t expect to go into a doctor’s office or hospital and get a test for COVID-19 on request.
State officials have acknowledged a lack of readily available testing supplies, with the state Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box stating Monday that tests are being reserved for people seriously ill and in need of hospitalization.
For now, health officials are giving advice to people who are getting sick on what action to take, as not every illness is from coronavirus and not every coronavirus infection requires specialized care.
For most patients, symptoms from COVID-19 are mild and patients recover on their own. People who are sick should aim to avoid potentially spreading the virus while they are ill.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 30 confirmed cases in the state — only one in Noble County and none in other northeast Indiana counties — and two deaths from patients older than 60 years in central Indiana.
“Do not go to an emergency department or your health care provider officer or urgent care center expected to have testing for the COVID-19 virus,” Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff said Tuesday. “If you are ill with viral symptoms, follow these recommendations:
• If you have: Cough but no fever
You should: Stay at home until you feel back to normal with support in isolation. Rest, stay hydrated, and treat symptoms as needed. If you have questions, call your healthcare provider for advice.
• If you have: Cough and fever of 100 degrees or higher; and traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran, or are concerned that you have been exposed through other contact, but do not have difficulty breathing
You should: Stay home with support in isolation. Rest, stay hydrated, use ibuprofen or acetaminophen as needed for fever. If you have questions, call your healthcare provider for advice. Performing a screening over the phone will allow medical review while limiting exposure to others.
• If you have: Cough and fever of 100 degrees or higher; and traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran or are concerned that you have been exposed through other contact; and do not have difficulty breathing but have flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart failure, COPD, asthma, are immunocompromised or have concerns to discuss with a nurse
You should: Call your healthcare provider for advice. Performing a screening over the phone will allow medical review while limiting exposure to others. If it’s determined that you need to be seen in person, you can receive instructions on the facility at which to be seen.
• If you have: Cough and fever of 100 degrees or higher; and traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran, or are concerned that you have been exposed through other contact; and do have difficulty breathing
You should: Call 911 for assistance and instructions as to how to proceed.
For employers: Please do not expect/require any employee to provide a negative test for COVID-19 prior to returning to work if their symptoms have resolved.
If their symptoms have not resolved, the employee should stay home and follow the recommendations above.
Noble County Restaurant Sanitarian Linda Gray is also advising that, according to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb all food establishments will be closed for in-house dining. This includes non-profit organizations and is effective immediately.
Restaurants are still able to take carry out orders make deliveries. Takeout orders should be curb site pick up only.
No one is to be inside any food establishment except for the employees preparing the food. All gas stations that prepare food should be grab and go only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.