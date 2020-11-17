KENDALLVILLE — Santa Claus is not coming to town.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, the annual Kendallville Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.
The cancellation comes at the request of Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
The parade committee thanks those organizations that already were making plans for the parade, held annually in downtown Kendallville since 1969. The tradition will resume next year with the parade tentatively set for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
The parade had been green-lighted earlier this month, but the continuing sharp rises in COVID-19 and new restrictions from Gov. Eric Holcomb regarding event sizes for counties with high spread of the virus made the situation increasingly complex.
Counties who receive an orange rating from the state for high spread are limited to 50 people at events, while counties who hit the worst rating, red, are capped at 25.
Noble County is currently in orange, but case counts have been exceptionally high and positivity is rising. Although Noble County may not hit red right away, it’s been moving in the wrong direction.
The county added nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday Nov. 17 and Saturday Nov. 14.
Health officials are also expecting COVID-19 spread could get even worse by the time December hits, as expectations are the virus may chain widely as people gather for Thanksgiving and potentially spread the virus throughout family units.
Kendallville joins other communities that have had winter events canceled.
Albion called off its annual Christmas parade in October, although the town hopes to still have some Christmas in the Village festivities. Garrett’s annual Parade of Lights is off and most Fort Wayne events usually planned for the winter have been canceled, too.
