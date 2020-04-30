WATERLOO — MetalX said it will be reopening its scrap metal recycling facilities in Fort Wayne and Waterloo to the public on Monday.
Retail hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at both locations. The Fort Wayne location also will be open on Saturdays from 8 am to noon.
MetalX said it is committed to serving the communities in which it operates and is dedicated to the safety of its customers and employees. The company will be monitoring all federal, state and local laws and guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Signs will be posted throughout the facilities to inform customers about additional safety measures that have been put into place to enforce social distancing. The number of customers allowed into the facility at one time will be limited, and customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles unless instructed otherwise. Employees will be sanitizing all high-touch surfaces regularly throughout the day and will be practicing responsible protocols to reduce any risk of exposure.
Questions regarding community recycling or pricing may be directed to the Fort Wayne facility at 482-1213 or the Waterloo facility at 232-3000.
MetalX is an independent scrap metal recycling business founded in 2012 by Danny and Neal Rifkin, third and fourth generation members of the Rifkin family, which has a long history in the industry. MetalX is a full-service scrap metal recycling company engaged in ferrous and nonferrous scrap processing, consulting and management services and advanced metal recovery technologies.
The company is headquartered in Waterloo and currently employs 200 people in four facilities concentrated in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. More information is online at metalx.net.
