WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207.
Anyone needing assistance in accessing the meeting should contact the Superintendent’s Office at Central Office, 920-1011.
The provisions are in accordance with the Executive Order of the Governor of Indiana.
