ANGOLA — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated large in-person events such as college fairs, high school students preparing to graduate and their families still need information about available options.
To help meet this need, Trine University will host a virtual college fair beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
The event, held on Zoom, will include admission counselors from 11 universities and colleges in the tri-state area. It begins with an optional half-hour session on planning financially for college hosted by INvestED, an organization that provides college planning help as well as student loan options.
Participants also will be able to pre-register for three half-hour sessions taking place from 6-7:30 p.m. Each session will include an admission counselor who will give a brief overview of their college and university and answer questions from parents and students.
In addition to Trine, participating colleges and universities include Ball State University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Northwest State Community College (Ohio), Purdue-Fort Wayne, the University of Indianapolis, the University of Saint Francis and the University of Toledo.
Students can register for the event at https://bit.ly/31yICZR.
