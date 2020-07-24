Tom Abernathy, right, of Fremont, poses for a photo with Bike & Soul’s Joe Hysong, left, and his wife, Anne, with a poster for the Register’s Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa from 2014. Tom wanted to have Libby Hysong of Bike & Soul in the photo, too, because the woman in the poster looks a lot like her. RAGBRAI was canceled this year due to COVID-19 but Tom has approximated the distance in daily rides of about 70 miles for six days this week, when RAGBRAI would have been held. Tom has participated in every RAGBRAI since 2009.