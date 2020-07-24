ANGOLA — Ever since joining his son and friend in 2009, Tom Abernathy of Fremont has ridden in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa every summer.
Except this year. Sort of.
Because the annual bike tour that draws 20,000 official riders each July from across the globe was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom decided to put on a tour of his own.
He has a few acronyms of his own, like OhMI Ride, which stands for Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, with the play on the ending, seeing that it’s “my ride.” He has been closely approximating the distances of a typical RAGBRAI, which is about 70 miles a day and his rides have taken him all over the area and into Ohio and Michigan. RAGBRAI starts at the Missouri River on a Sunday and ends the following Saturday at the Mississippi River. The route changes annually.
“I had to carry on the tradition in 2020,” Abernathy said Friday as he posed with a RAGBRAI poster from 2014 at Bike and Soul bike shop in downtown Angola. The poster features a modern Dorothy from “Wizard of Oz” that closely resembles Libby Hysong, who co-owns the store with her husband, Joe.
In 2009, Tom joined son Grant and friend Paul Sacquitne, all of Fremont, on the ride that has been a tradition of the Des Moines, Iowa, newspaper since 1973. Because of the pandemic, this is the first year the ride has been canceled.
But Tom’s out there riding. He started his ride with a dip of his front bicycle wheel in the Fawn River and will conclude with a dip in Clear Lake today. Riders traditionally end RAGBRAI with a dip of their bicycle tires in the Mississippi.
Tom’s been riding every day this week to approximate RAGBRAI, which is about 470 miles each year. It stops in towns all across Iowa, which is what makes the ride fun.
There’s quite a party atmosphere. There are serious riders and downright silly riders. A tradition started by the Abernathy-Sacquitne contingent — all Hawkeyes or offspring of native Iowans — is Formal Friday. The crew dresses up in formal wear for their ride.
“They did it all up,” Tom said.
Tom donned his special bicycle tux for Friday’s ride. His outfit includes special pants to avoid the right leg getting caught in the gears. And he wears a tie that features pigs as a salute to the swine industry of his home state.
While he had fun, Tom missed all the people, the pie stands along the road, the sag wagons and the fun that came with nightly stops in small town Iowa, his former home.
