AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported one new death of a person positive for COVID-19 and 154 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The death brings the total to 34 for DeKalb County. The person who died was older than 80. The department said no further information about the death will be released.
The 154 new cases are from a five-day holiday weekend, for an average of 30.8 per day. The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,965 overall.
Monday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; 12 between ages 11-20; 20 from 21-30 years of age; 24 between 31-40; 23 who are 41-50 years old; 26 who are 51-60; 15 who are 61-70; 23 who are 71-80; seven who are 81-90 and two between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 170 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 21 in the past five days, including 33 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
Area deaths reported
LaGrange County and Steuben County each had one more death from COVID-19 since Saturday’s statewide report.
In LaGrange County, the new death reported Monday is that county’s 32nd overall. The death occurred on Friday and was a person in his or her 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death of a person in his or her 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 14 people who were 80 or older.
Steuben County’s 16th death occurred Saturday and was a person in his or her 60s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, five deaths have been people in their 60s, five have been people in their 70s and six have been among those 80 and older.
In total, the four-county area has had 63 deaths in the last 40 days, with 24 in DeKalb County, 17 in LaGrange County, 14 in Noble County and eight in Steuben County.
Statewide, COVID-19 case counts have bounced back to similar numbers from Thanksgiving week after a brief drop following the holiday that resulted in reduced testing and processing.
The state added 5,665 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday’s report, nearly identical to last Monday’s 5,556 cases.
Cases had been lower over the weekend, but positivity rates stayed high, showing little proportional change in COVID-19’s reach and that lower numbers were merely a result of lower overall testing.
Positivity on Monday was at 14.93% statewide, one of the highest single-day totals ever, following daily positivity rates between 10-13% since Thanksgiving.
The total number of Hoosiers in treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals statewide has remained almost flat recently, with small upticks on Sunday hitting their highest-ever point at 3,401 people in treatment.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, remain high at 421 total patients, about double the number in treatment compared to the beginning of November.
After logging 66 deaths in Friday’s report, Indiana recorded 24 deaths Sunday and 38 on Monday. Death numbers usually are smaller on Sunday and Monday and hit their highest points of the week on Tuesday after the weekend, due to reporting lags.
Last Tuesday, the state topped 100 deaths in a single day.
Locally, counties continue to rack up new cases in the dozens. Over the combined Sunday and Monday reports, Noble County added 71 new casts, followed by Steuben County at 30 and LaGrange County with 29.
