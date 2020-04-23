INDIANAPOLIS — Testing, testing, testing continues to be a hot topic during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily COVID-19 press conference.
Dr. Kris Box, State Health Commissioner, said she is still encouraging providers from around the state to test any individual that exhibits any COVID-19 symptom.
As of the noon report, around 2,500 people were tested on Wednesday, that is shy of the 6,500 maximum number the state is hoping to achieve as it begins to look at ways to reopen.
Box along with representatives from the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI outlined plans for a new study, which will help to determine how widespread COVID-19 is in the state.
Dr. Nir Menachemi, PhD, at the school, said the study will help to determine what proportion of the overall population is or was previously infected. This will give the state a baseline.
“We don’t know how bad each community was affected or has been affected,” he said. “This will allow us to look at the entire state and see how each community was affected.”
The study is currently underway with 5,000 individuals from around the state randomly chosen for the study. Those individuals will be notified in the coming days. Those taking part in the study will have a nasal swap taken and an antibody test.
Menachemi said these numbers at the community level are something that isn’t currently being done anywhere in the United States.
After the initial sampling there will be several other phases as the state continues to collect data.
Gov. Holcomb said this preliminary information, which will be available late next week will help to make decisions moving forward.
“We are going to continue to let the data drive our decisions,” Holcomb said.
During the conference Holcomb and Box addressed the cases that have hit the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport. Tyson suspended production at the plant on Monday after some 160 individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials were onsite Thursday providing tests for employees.
Holcomb said the plant is looking at reopening next week with safety measures that have been put in place. Tests will help to determine, which employees are safe to return to work. The plant employs around 2,100.
Thursday’s press conference began with a short presentation by Fred Payne, commissioner of Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment claims for the week ending April 18 were 75,483, which is down from a high of 139,174 for the week ending March 28.
He said despite the large number of claim the state continues to see a high number of payments being sent out. Currently the average wait time for a payment is 21 days after the first claim is filed.
In the last month the state has fielded over one million phone calls. To help curve long wait times the state continues to make improvements to the phone system.
Payne encouraged people to use the self help tools at unemployment.in.gov.
