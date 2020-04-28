ANGOLA — Mental health providers in Angola are making efforts to serve all those who may need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Northeastern Center is offering virtual counseling by calling 665-9494 weekdays; a crisis line is available 24 hours a day at 800-790-0118.
Because Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is closed to the general public for certain services, The Sante Group is providing support groups that were typically held at the hospital. They include the Grief Support Group and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group as well as free one-hour weekly meditation sessions.
The best way to get connected with Sante Group services is to follow its page on Facebook at "The Santé Group, Inc.," said owner Pegi Boswell. Messages can be sent via Facebook Messenger for links to Zoom meetings for the support groups and meditation. Participation is free and open to anyone that may benefit.
The Sante Group and Northeastern Center extend their services to anyone suffering during the extreme changes many face during the pandemic.
"Northeastern Center recognizes anxiety, depression, substance use and/or general distress may increase during these uncertain times especially for essential workers and families directly impacted by COVID-19," said a news release. Virtual counseling is available in all municipalities served by Northeastern Center, which include Albion, 636-6975; Auburn, 925-2453; Kendallville, 347-4400; and LaGrange, 463-7144.
In addition to filling the gap with community support groups, The Sante Group intends to offer a free dialectical behavioral therapy group. DBT is the process of learning to manage difficult emotions, said Boswell. Follow the Facebook page or call The Sante Group at 668-8797 to learn more.
Sante Group counselor Cheryl Hemsoth will lead an eight-session, in-depth DBT program starting May 6 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held online through Zoom. The cost is $208.
