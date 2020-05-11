INDIANAPOLIS — This season, 129 Hoosiers have died of influenza.
Over 30 weeks of tracking, that's less than a tenth of the deaths compared to COVID-19 in slightly more than nine weeks.
While illnesses from the novel coronavirus have dominated headlines since Indiana reported its first case on March 6, normal seasonal influenza tracking has continued as usual in the background.
As COVID-19 is also an airborne infectious disease that is most serious to older people and people with compromised immune systems, the two viruses have often drawn comparisons, although Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have repeatedly stated that COVID-19 is significantly more serious.
State officials reported that Indiana typically averages around 150 flu deaths per year, and, with the seasonal reporting just about wrapped up, Indiana has lost 129 people to flu this year, says Indiana State Department of Health tracking data through the week of May 2.
Indiana tracks flu activity for 32 weeks each year — from the 40th week of the year starting in October through the 20th week of the new year ending in May.
In the 2018-19 flu season, Indiana logged 113 deaths, making 2019-20 slightly deadlier.
The state recorded flu outbreaks in 41 long-term care facilities this season as well as five school systems, prior to schools being shuttered in March.
Most of the flu deaths this year were attributable to people 65 years old and older, accounting for 74 of 129, about 57%. Hoosiers age 50-64 were another 33 deaths (26%), while there were 22 deaths of people younger than 50.
Only six counties recorded five or more deaths this season — Marion (19), Lake (12), Allen (9), Madison (8), Elkhart (6) and St. Joseph (5) — accounting for approximately 46% of the total.
Indiana saw the most flu deaths in the first two weeks of January, with another small spike in late February.
The number of flu deaths is less than a tenth of the number of COVID-19 deaths the state has experienced this year, which totaled 1,411 as of Monday. Indiana reported its first COVID-19 death on March 16, making approximately two months of deaths from the novel coronavirus.
While the six most active flu counties recorded 59 flu deaths, those six counties have so far had 708 COVID-19 deaths, more than 10 times as many.
Although influenza and COVID-19 share similar symptoms, tracking deaths remains segregated based on test results of what a patient actually has.
In order for someone to be classified as a COVID-19 death, a person must have a known positive COVID-19 test and doctors indicate the disease was a contributor to the death in some way.
Cases that have many of the symptoms of COVID-19 or indicators like chest X-rays consistent with COVID-19 but without a positive test can only be classified as "presumptive." The state tracks that number separately — it's not included in the daily count — and, to date, there have been 129 presumptive deaths identified.
"I do not believe we are over-inflating that number for sure," Box said.
When asked in late April about a comparison between flu and coronavirus, the governor said bluntly that there is no comparison in severity.
“I would say in two words — not close,” Holcomb said.
All of the state's annual flu tracking reports can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm
