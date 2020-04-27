AUBURN — The DeKalb County Courthouse and other county offices will reopen to the public Monday for appointments only, and with stringent rules.
County Commissioners approved the policy Monday. It will be in effect for at least two weeks, as county officials watch for changes in statewide rules on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
“We do have to reopen for business at some point, and I think this is a good first step,” said the commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna.
Under the policy, any member of the public entering the courthouse must:
• wear a face mask;
• use hand sanitizer immediately open entering the building; and
• maintain 6-foot social distancing.
The county will install white, plastic tables in front of service counters to maintain distancing.
County employees will not be required to wear masks when meeting the public. Because wearing masks will be voluntary for employees, the county is not obligated to provide them. However, commissioners said they will do their best to provide masks for employees.
County offices will be supplies with with spray bottles of hand sanitizer that can be used to disinfect surfaces.
County employees also will not be required to wear gloves for protection, and the county will not provide gloves.
On March 17, commissioners closed the courthouse to the public except for those with appointments. The following week on March 23, they ordered the courthouse closed to all but essential vistiors.
