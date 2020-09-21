ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department will be moving its offices to the space formerly occupied by the Steuben County Council on Aging.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners officially approved the anticipated move in their meeting on Monday. Officials hope the move will be completed by February.
The Health Department hopes to use part of a $101,000 grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to hard wire the former Council on Aging facilities to make sure technology is top of the line, said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department.
“I feel the benefit we would be bringing to the county would be useful,” van Ee said of the move.
There were other benefits to moving to the first floor of the Steuben Community Center, van Ee said.
The move would put the Health Department on the first floor, making accessibility better. It would also come with a separate parking lot on the southwest side of the building, which was used for Council on Aging visitors and parking for STAR Transportation vehicles.
In addition, many public health supplies used by the Health Department have been storage at the Pleasant Township Trustee building near Lake James. The materials would be able to be stored in the space on the first floor.
If the Health Department has to mobilize for a public health emergency, personnel will be able to wheel materials straight out the emergency exits on the first floor.
“We’ve been looking at this for several months, since we knew the Council on Aging was moving. I think it’s acceptable,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said. “It’s a big move for you.”
The Council on Aging and STAR Transportation are now located in new facilities, The Heritage Club, at 1905 Wohlert St.
Van Ee said it will take about $15,000-$20,000 to move the department. She said the department has some of those funds from donations people provide when they receive free vaccinations. Fundraising would be done to help cover whatever costs the donation funds do not cover.
After the Health Department moves from its current quarters, the office of Women, Infants and Children might be moving across the hall to the former Health Department. That would put WIC in one location. The agency now is working out of multiple offices on the west side of the third floor.
