AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new death of a county resident who was positive for the coronavirus and 18 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The person who died was older than 60 and was a resident of the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, according to DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. No further information about the death will be released, the department said.
A total of 64 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 30 in December — just over one per day.
Tuesday’s new cases raise the county’s overall total to 2,951 since the start of the pandemic and 986 in December.
Over the past week, new cases have averaged 19 per day, considerably lower than the overall December average of 34 per day.
“I think people in our county, according to my observations and what others have told me, are definitely using their masks more and have avoided gatherings as advised,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said about the reduction in daily cases.
“Now, with much-improved personal decision-making for distancing and mask wearing and hand cleansing, we’re seeing 20 or so cases a day, which will keep our ICUs from plugging up.”
Tuesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; none between ages 11-20; five from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; four who are 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; one who is 61-70; none who are 71-80; two who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 225 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units. Both numbers are unchanged from Monday.
