LIGONIER — The Ligonier area continues to have the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases by ZIP Code, as more than 5% of the total population there has tested positive for the virus since March.
Ligonier’s 46767 ZIP has the highest per-capita rate in the county at 5.27%, with 451 cases being reported from that area out of slightly over 8,500 residents.
The Cromwell area has the county’s second highest per-capita rate at 3.41% in the 46732 ZIP. The nearby 46760 ZIP code has had fewer than five confirmed cases still, to date, however, making it one of the best areas in the county.
Ligonier is experiencing higher rates similar to what is happening in the Goshen and Elkhart areas, where 5-7% of residents in those ZIP codes have tested positive for the virus.
Earlier in the pandemic, doctors in the area said that high transmission among Amish and Hispanic families were part of the reason why case numbers had shot up higher in those areas, as residents may have been more likely to continue larger family gatherings where the virus could chain person-to-person.
Since March, Noble County has had nearly 1,800 confirmed cases of the virus, the highest in the four-county area and a number that’s been rising sharply in recent weeks as the state as a whole sees a big surge in activity.
Local COVID-19 activity had also recently affected the Avalon Village nursing home in Ligonier, causing an outbreak that affected 28 residents and 15 staff members as of Nov. 4 and had resulted in at least one but less than five patient deaths.
Avalon Village was the third nursing home in Noble County to experience a major outbreak, following outbreaks at facilities in Kendallville and Avilla earlier in the year that caused dozens of cases and led to multiple resident deaths.
West Noble Schools have been weathering the pandemic fairly well with few cases. However, the few cases that have been popping up have still have big impacts, causing hundreds of students and staff members to have to go into temporary quarantine due to exposure.
“Our principals and staff and community have worked hard and remained flexible in making things work for our students. We have seen an uptick in cases with our students over the past couple of school days,” Superintendent Galen Mast said earlier this week. “We had nearly zero student cases until the past two weeks. In our five buildings at WN, we have close to 200 students quarantined to go along with 19 staff members needing to quarantine as of (Monday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.