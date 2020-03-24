INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana now has 365 cases of COVID-19, as the case counts continues to climb at an exponential rate.
Twelve people have now died due to complications from a coronavirus infection, as the trend of both cases identified and deaths is showing an early sharp upward slope.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order for all Hoosiers to suspend non-essential work, activity and travel through April 7 in hopes of slowing the transmission and infection rate.
As testing across the state has ramped up — the state processed about another thousand tests since Monday to total 2,931 — the number of positive cases being identified is ramping up as well.
So far, about 12% of people tested have returned positive results, according to the recent data.
On Monday, Holcomb talked about social distancing efforts being aimed at "flattening the curve," a term meaning to slow the upward trend of new cases to a point that it allows health care providers to identify and treat known cases without being overwhelmed for resources.
No new cases have been confirmed in Noble County since the fourth-in-the-state positive result was reported on March 8. DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties continue to not have any positive cases.
Nearby Allen County, however, has seven cases and reported its first COVID-19 death.
On Monday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff, in a conversation with the county commissioners, said he was surprised it took as long as it did for Allen County to register its first official case.
While the virus continues to spread in populous metro areas, many rural counties are also seeing positive test results now, too. This week, much of south-central and southeastern Indiana has shown up on the state's COVID-19 map.
The state still has pockets with no confirmed cases, including our northeastern three counties, but health officials warn that transmission is likely even into rural communities because a lack of testing in earlier weeks allowed the virus to transmit on an invisible basis.
