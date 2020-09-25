ANGOLA — Steuben County’s COVID-19 case count increased by 44 over the past week, in large part due to young people socializing.
The 20-29 age group shot up by 21 cases from Friday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Sept. 25, and now totals 99 cases. The 0-19 age group increased by 12 this last week, now at 55 total.
That 20-29 age category alone accounts for almost 25% of all of the county’s 404 cases of COVID-19.
“It’s definitely related to social interactions in that age group,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department.
About as far as van Ee would drill down, due to privacy concerns, was that most of the people who are testing positive in the 20-29 age group and 0-19 group are college students. She would not say which schools the students attend.
No matter where students attend college, if they test positive for COVID-19 it counts in their county of residence. So, if students from Steuben County test positive and they attend Ball State University in Muncie or Indiana University in Bloomington — the two college town COVID-19 hotspots — they count as Steuben cases.
For the first time since the Health Department started releasing demographic data, the three age groups that make up individuals under age 40 is now more than half of all cases. These three groups have climbed to nearly 53% of all COVID-19 cases with a total of 213 cases.
Of the 404 cases all time, 279 are considered recovered and seven have died, leaving 118 active cases.
Meanwhile, Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman has suspended the order he placed on indoor visitation at long-term care facilities.
“The Steuben County Health Department, as directed by Dr. Crisman,” information from van Ee said, “has suspended the public health order regarding long term care facilities within Steuben County. New guidance released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (provides) guidance detailing indoor and outdoor visitation parameters along with measures to ensure the safety of staff and residents of these facilities.”
The Health Department reiterated that the state’s mask requirement is still in place and people need to maintain social distancing even though the state has all but reopened today under the Back on Track program.
For details on the state’s Back on Track program and what Stage 5 means, visit https://bit.ly/33SBebW.
“... Stage 5 of Indiana’s Back on Track will begin (today) for the COVID-19 response. Stage 5 includes changes to the requirements for social gatherings submissions to local health departments are now for events over 500 individuals and additional businesses and services can reopen with social distancing and precautionary measures,” van Ee said.
