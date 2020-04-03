WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school district students and staff continue to “rise above” and meet daily challenges with energy, expertise, commitment and passion during the closure of schools due to COVID-19, according to assistant superintendent Lori Vaughn.
“I think every school across the state and the country is facing a different set of circumstances and obstacles as we navigate through these very unknown and uncertain waters,” Vaughn said this week.
“First, let me say that I believe DeKalb Central schools has worked very hard in the past several years to develop and incorporate effective, relevant and meaningful eLearning practices, which were intended to be used on an ‘as needed only’ basis, but now have become our new reality.”
While schools are closed, the district is using “virtual learning” instead of eLearning, Vaughn said.
“While we must maintain our focus on providing quality lessons that continue where we had to leave off, we wanted to first and foremost spend time with our students acclimating them to this new reality by simply reaching out, providing engaging and enjoyable learning opportunities and spending time making sure they have what they need to not only participate, but to feel safe, comfortable and accounted for,” Vaughn said.
“Working from home is not a new concept for our teachers again, as eLearning has been utilized minimally in the past. However, this time our teachers and staff, now more than ever, are collaborating and sharing ideas — not just amongst themselves, but across the nation as well, to make sure our students receive quality services amid this crisis. Of course there have been a few learning curves, but I believe we are well on our way to getting the job done.”
Vaughn said all of the district’s students, from kindergarten to grade 12, have been assigned Chromebooks, which have been used over the past few years, both during school and at home. The district also has been able to provide mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for families without internet connections.
“Our technology team has nearly worked around the clock to make sure student devices are up and running and repaired when necessary. Protocol is in place for repair and happens at the district’s central office,” Vaughn said.
The district has a tech hotline at 920-1050 for anyone needing anything pertaining to technology.
“In addition to providing and maintaining hardware, we have three extremely dedicated and knowledgeable technology innovation coaches that research and provide information about programs, resources and training to our teachers and staff. They provide up-to-date and ongoing assistance to all of our students, families and staff and maintain an active help and tip hotline for all to use. They have even put together professional development and training opportunities for our teachers and staff while we’re away,” Vaughn said.
The district’s innovation coaches are Amy Neal, Kelly Hudson and Justin Rentschler.
Through technology platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom, the district has learned how to deliver instruction and conduct meetings and check-ins not only with staff, but also with students and parents, Vaughn said.
The district’s building principals commended the ways teachers, paraprofessionals, students, innovation coaches, other staff and families have been using the virtual platform to ensure that staff members maintain contact with their students.
Waterloo Elementary School Principal Amanda Rice said guidance counselors have been able to maintain individual and small-group sessions with students to make sure they are doing well. Teachers also are creating sessions to check in with and maintain a social time with their students, she added.
“I’m pleased to see how creative teachers have gotten,” J.R. Watson Elementary School Principal Pam Shoemaker agreed. ‘It’s very different from traditional eLearning, with the focus more on helping families get through this tough time.”
She said the virtual platform is providing social and emotional support as well as learning opportunities.
Through Google Meets, students are enjoying virtual gatherings where they can interact with their friends and teachers.
Shoemaker said a parent told her she was especially appreciative of this opportunity for her son, who is an only child and is missing his classmates.
“It brings the classroom into the home learning environment,” Shoemaker added.
McKenney-Harrison Elementary School Principal Alisa Smith said the virtual platform is enabling the school to maintain its sense of community and provides the chance to connect even more than she had envisioned.
“It keeps those relationships in place so we are all still connected,” Smith added.
“We can’t run business as normal. That’s hard sometimes,” said Country Meadow Elementary Principal Michelle Molargik.
“The message was really, ‘We are checking in with them and making sure they are OK,” she said of staff members connecting with their students. “I just feel blessed that we’re able to focus on kids, families and the community.”
DeKalb Middle School Principal Matt Vince said students were surprised to see he had joined them in their virtual classroom during a Google Meet Wednesday.
“I saw some great lessons teachers were presenting and answering questions, just like they would do it in the classroom,” Vince said, adding that the school’s Fusion team even had been able to conduct a virtual assembly.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner commended the district’s leadership team, technology staff and innovation coaches for their part in making virtual learning a possibility and moving the curriculum forward. Wagner said a welding class was able to use a virtual welding platform as part of its instruction. Some clubs also are meeting on the virtual level, Wagner added.
“Many teachers are familiar with the plethora of technology learning tools, and many are stepping up and out of their comfort zones to come up with amazing and innovative ways to engage students, make learning meaningful and, again and most importantly, stay connected to our children and their families,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn also commended the district’s food service employees who have made, and will continue to make, thousands of free to-go breakfasts and lunches that are distributed weekly to students.
“While our buses have stopped carrying kids, many of our drivers and transportation employees are now carrying meals to families who may not be able to take advantage of our grab-and-go pick-up,” Vaughn said.
“Custodial staff, now more than ever, are committed to cleaning, disinfecting and preparing our buildings for a safe and healthy return of students — no matter when that may be. Our educators are now rising to educational and academic challenges with every tool they have in their ‘teacher backpacks.’”
