ALBION — While the governor is telling people to stay home, the Noble County Commissioners adopted an order Monday placing localized restrictions on activity in an effort to reduce spread of the virus.
“Noble County believes its residents are immediately threatened by the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and believes it is imperative to take actions at this time in an effort to protect citizens and contain the spread of the virus to the greatest extent possible,” the county order states.
As such, the commissioners declared the following restrictions:
• Effective 4 p.m. on March 23, there shall be no public or private gatherings of more than 10 people and all residents are to attempt at all possible times to maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more from others. The restriction does not apply to workplaces so long as social distancing is practices and internal safeguards are put in place with cleaning and separation.
• All school buildings and school facilities shall remain closed until May 1 as ordered by the governor. Facilities may remain open in order to provide emergency meals on a take-out basis.
• All churches and church meetings/gatherings within the church or on church grounds or in facilities owner by the church should shut down through April 7.
• All gyms and workout facilities in Noble County are to remain closed through April 7.
• Noble County public libraries should remain closed through April 7.
• All entertainment or recreation establishments, including but not limited to bowling alleys, movie theaters, parks, ballparks, batting cages, golf courses, hair/nail/tanning salons are to remain closed through April 7.
• Only those organizations providing essential services such as the Noble County community food assistance, counseling services, child care and the like may remain open subject to further order.
• Travel should be limited to essential business only such as grocery, medical or pharmacy trips or work.
Refusal to abide by the restrictions may result in suspension of county permits or fines by the Noble County Health Department.
“The Noble County Commissioners ask that all residents of the County personally maximize and observe all safety precautions and comply with the social distancing guidelines,” the order states.
