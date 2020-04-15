KENDALLVILLE — With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order still in place, the Kendallville Public Library remains closed, but will continue to serve the community electronically for the foreseeable future.
During an electronic meeting via Zoom Tuesday, the Kendallville Library Board decided to keep the library closed until the governor lifts the stay-at-home order. The library has been closed since March 19 due to the coronavirus.
“As much as we want to get back to work, there are still ways we can serve our patrons,” said Katie Mullins, library director. “I think we would be smart to follow the governor’s order.”
Since the closure the library staff have been working on a limited basis. The board voted on March 17 to continue to pay its employees during the closure.
“We have been working pretty hard, a lot of the staff is going stir crazy,” Mullins said.
During this time the library has continued its online presence providing how to videos, live demonstrations, book discussions and more. The staff is continually updating its Facebook page. The library’s website also features resources for its patrons.
Mullins said the staff also continues to reach out to area school teachers to provide useful lessons during the time of eLearning.
Moving forward the board left a reopening plan up to Mullins and her staff. Currently she is working on a plan to have employees work in teams, so the library would be covered if members fall ill after reopening.
Currently the staff continues to clean the library. All books that are returned through the outside dropbox are wiped down and put in quarantine inside the library before they are checked back in. Mullins said those books which have been checked in have not been shelved yet. All of the box will be shelved before the library reopens.
Due dates of all materials have currently been pushed back to the April 20. Those dates will be extended if Gov. Holcomb extends his stay at home order on Friday or Monday.
Despite the closure local residents can still sign up for a library card. On Tuesday the staff processed five new cards, which allow residents to utilize online material on the library’s website.
