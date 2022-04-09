ANGOLA — Online order boxes and takeout orders are doubling our trash intake.
Since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hit, more takeout deliveries and amazon boxes are piling up plastic byproducts and cardboard on our curbs at an alarming rate.
The pandemic resulted in the high demand for single-use plastic products in nearly every industry, but specifically the food service industry and medical waste.
“More than eight million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated globally, with more than 25,000 tons entering the global ocean. Most of the plastic is from medical waste generated by hospitals that dwarfs the contribution from personal protection equipment and online-shopping package material,” noted the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.
The COVID pandemic has made it difficult for waste haulers to attract drivers for both their refuse collection and pickup of recyclable material.
Many drivers retired early after mask requirements, truck stops no longer being open 24-7 or fear of COVID-related illness.
The federally mandated minimum age of 21 to drive commercially across state lines causes problems with trying to recruit new drivers.
“The trades are something of huge value which we need to press,” said Craig Lutz, municipal services area senior manager at Republic Services.
Republic Services is the waste management company serving much of Steuben, DeKalb, Whitely, Noble and Allen counties. Republic Services and active in 47 state and has 14 million customers nationwide.
“We believe in recycling and sustainability,” said Lutz.
Lutz explained Republic Services his combating the driver shortage by paying about the market wage and working on a zero fatality environment.
“Recycling was first introduced to the U.S. by China. We would ship our recyclables to mills in China who would then ship the clean usable plastic back to the U.S. to be repurposed,” said Lutz.
Since 2007 plastic has been one of the largest exports to China explained Lutz.
The quality of the recyclables sent to China began decreasing. Plastics and materials entering China contained too much food and other contaminants. Chinese landfills were getting piled with excess residue which could not be recycled.
In 2013 Chinese government began a project known as Operation Green Fence after photos leaked to national news outlets of trash filling their waters and areas near the landfills. Operation Green Fence became an aggressive inspection on the contaminated recyclables being sent to China.
The Green Fence severely limited the amount of plastic waste from the U.S. accepted by China.
“China says the waste has to be .3% pure or they wont accept it,” said Lutz.
Supply and demand came into effect. The amount of pure plastic devastating compared to the amount of plastic being sent to China.
The result “flipped the recycling markets upside down,” said Lutz.
The U.S. is actively combating the Green Fence by opening more mills within our borders.
The issue still lies with incorrect items being recycled as well as the amount of items pouring into our landfills.
There are many well-known ways to reduce carbon footprints. Simply reducing the daily disposable plastic intake is a small step everyone can work on.
Requesting and supporting businesses with eco-friendly packaging for online order addicts is another small step to reduce the plastic waste.
Cutting out single-use water bottles and grocery bags will dramatically reduce the plastic waste intake in the U.S. Using reusable produce bags and buying your dry goods in reusable bulk containers is also a step in the right direction.
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences, is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical and social sciences.
The use of plastics, particularly in medical field, is not proving to be able to be managed effectively by waste disposal companies for a variety of reasons.
The best-known reason is the availability of space in landfills. However, personal protective equipment used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not being recycled regularly or at all in most cases.
The Journal said the, “mismanaged plastic waste is then discharged into the environment, and a portion reaches the ocean … For example, a recent report estimated that 1.56 million face masks entered the oceans in 2020.”
The environmental and health impacts of pandemic-associated waste are not clear. Some reports note the cases of entanglement, entrapment and ingestion of COVID-19 waste by marine organisms.
PNAS journal stated, “The plastic debris could also facilitate species invasion and transport of contaminants including the COVID-19 virus. We estimate the amount of excess plastic released during the pandemic that enters the global ocean and its long-term fate and potential ecological risk.”
What can be done to help reduce your plastic waste and in then your carbon footprint?
• Using your own reusable bottles is a small step in the right direction. Disposable plastic Starbucks cups can easily be replaced by reusable cups.
• Carry a spork. Reusable cutlery is another small step everyone can make to help reduce plastic use. According the World Wildlife Fund, the world’s leading independent conservation organization, “reusing your plastic cutlery or going for a compostable alternative, you could personally save 466 items of unnecessary plastic every year. It is thought that we use plastic cutlery for just three minutes before throwing it away.”
Small changes with eliminating disposable cups, straws and cutlery are just the tip of the iceberg in regulating plastic use particularly in carryout or delivery food orders.
Online ordering in general is at an all-time high. The estimated number of just Amazon packages delivered on a business day is 1.6 million. Each package arrives in a box or plastic envelope creating the same number of cardboard and plastic waste every single day.
Since 2019 Amazon has accepted emails to request reduced packaging in orders. The reduction can be in every aspect on the order from padding to the size of the boxes.
What comes in must come out. The boxes are mostly being thrown in garbage bins and occasionally recycling bins if remembered. The retrieval of the disposed packaging falls on the waste disposal industry.
