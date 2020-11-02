The Downtown Angola Coalition Halloween Costume Contest brought out several people for the individual and group categories on the Public Square on Saturday afternoon. There were many creative entries all around, with age divisions for children and the young at heart, as well a one for best group. People competing in the category for best group costume brought together many families, including one that portrayed the Addams Family, another that were a herd of deer, Harry Potter characters and even a set of batteries, from D to 9-volt, that captured the top prize. Socially distanced trick or treating followed. This robot was a winner in the under 5 category. Inside was Vincent Fraulin, 4, the son of Jon Fraulin and Allison Baatz, Fremont. Judging was done on the northwest quadrant of the Public Square. Master of ceremonies was writer, instructor and KPC Media columnist Lou Ann Homan.
