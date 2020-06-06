LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School has announced it has finalized plans for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony now scheduled for July.
The ceremony will take place on the school’s football field on Friday, July 10, starting at 7 p.m. Rain dates include Saturday, July 11, starting at 11 a.m. and Sunday, July 12, starting at noon.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the school has to abandon its traditional May graduation ceremony that would have been held in its gymnasium and opted for a new open-air ceremony.
“Because an in-person ceremony was very important to us to celebrate the accomplishments of our students, some changes had to be made in how we normally would run a graduation ceremony,” High School Principal Robert Albaugh explained.
On the advice of the LaGrange County Health Department, and in order to comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan, seniors will each be provided with four tickets to the ceremony they may distribute among their family and friends. Social distancing protocols will remain in place during the ceremony, and while face masks are encouraged, they will not be required. Those who are ill, or have been exposed to or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
The ceremony will be live-streamed over the internet.
The school’s traditional senior breakfast will be held in the high school cafeteria starting at 9:30 a.m. on July 10. Graduation practice and class photos will follow the breakfast starting at 10:30 a.m.
The school also will be holding at combined senior academic awards/senior winter sports awards ceremony on Thursday, July 9 starting at 7 p.m. That program will be held in the school’s auditorium.
Questions should be directed to Robert Albaugh by email at balbaugh@lakelandlakers.net or by calling 574-261-3164.
