AUBURN — This week’s New Year’s Eve holiday worries DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder more than Christmas did.
“With Christmas, you see families getting together, and with families, a lot of the sensible people have been really protecting their older and more at-risk family members. So they’re being responsible in that family-unit gathering,” Souder said Tuesday.
At New Year’s Eve parties, larger groups may be “standing around, talking, drinking, they’re not going to be wearing their masks. They’re going to be at ranges less than 5 or 6 feet,” Souder predicted.
“The spread at a New Year’s party is much higher-risk, in my mind, than what we would have seen around our Christmas-time gatherings.”
He advised, “The word is, don’t go to a New Year’s Eve party this year. Wait ’til next year. We’ll have something more to celebrate.”
Looking back, he said, “My concern has been a little bit relieved regarding Thanksgiving get-togethers, because I think people did a pretty decent job about safety and protection and avoiding older people at higher risk.”
As result, new COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County have fallen to fewer than 20 per day over the past week, after daily totals in the 40-50 range in early December.
Souder said people still need to be aware that 40%-50% of people who are infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms and do not realize they are spreading it.
Even people who do develop symptoms can be contagious for 1-2 days before they realize they are ill.
Higher rates of wearing masks “will definitely decrease the number of people that are missing work at several thousand dollars per episode,” Souder said.
“People who don’t wear masks tend to forget about the horrible consequences they’re causing other people by spreading the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.