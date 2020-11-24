AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new deaths of people positive for COVID-19 and 26 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths bring the total to 31 for DeKalb County. Both people who died were more than 70 years old. The department said no further information about the deaths will be released. They follow Monday’s report of three deaths.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,758 overall.
Even with the new cases, DeKalb County is set to return to orange status today, according to county Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
“Hopefully, that means that people already have started to distance and mask better,” Souder said. “The hospital is getting more and more overloaded.”
DeKalb County slipped into red status for the first time last week in the state’s color-coded system, which gives a red rating for the highest level of coronavirus spread. Red status carries the highest level of restrictions on attendance at events.
However, once in red, a county must remain in orange status for two weeks to return to the more relaxed standards of orange status.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between birth to age 10; three between ages 11-20; seven from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; one who is 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 140 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 32 who have been treated by intensive care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State sets new high
Indiana set a new all-time high, with 102 new deaths reported across Indiana on Tuesday.
It’s a continuing sign that the pandemic has hit its worst point ever in the state, as hospitalizations and deaths have risen to their highest points ever this month.
Tuesday was the first time the state has broken 100 death reports in a single day, topping the previous high of 84 on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Deaths are typically at their highest in the Tuesday report, due to a lag in reporting and verification over the weekend.
Noble County has had 46 deaths overall, including 13 since Oct. 21; LaGrange County has 29 all-time, including 14 since Oct. 31; and Steuben County has logged 13 overall, including five since Oct. 26.
Death counts have risen around the state to their highest point ever, averaging approximately 45 per day in November. That’s doubled October’s average of 22 per day, which in itself was double September’s average of 11 per day.
November’s daily death average is also far higher than in the first months of the pandemic, surpassing April’s average at 33 deaths per day and May at 30 deaths per day.
On Tuesday, the total number of patients in treatment for COVID-19 across the state hit 3,279, the highest ever.
Hospitalizations have risen to record highs every day except for three thus far in November. High hospitalizations are a strong indicator of high deaths to come, as approximately 1-in-7 people who enter a hospital for COVID-19 end up dying there.
Cases continue to run high, although about at the same level as last week. On Tuesday the state logged 5,625 new cases of COVID-19, similar to last Tuesday’s total of 5,463.
Case numbers have leveled off a bit, although a week-to-week comparison likely will be disrupted later this week as testing sites and labs shut down for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The situation statewide doesn’t appear to be improving, however, as positivity measures still are running very high. Tuesday’s case count came on approximately 37,000 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.19% for the day, triple the state’s benchmark goal of 5%.
Positivity has been running about 12.5% average over the last two weeks and showing little sign of change at this time.
Health officials have expressed concerns that the upcoming holiday will only exacerbate an already widely spreading virus as families gather for Thanksgiving dinner and potentially transmit the virus among family units and then outward into workplaces and schools next week.
LaGrange County posted 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, followed by Noble County at 30 and Steuben County at 24.
Heading into Wednesday, when the state will make a new weekly determination on color-coded ratings for the counties, LaGrange and DeKalb counties look likely to stay in the worst red rating, while Steuben County may just slip back into orange because its positivity rates have dropped slightly, sitting at 14.7% as of Tuesday.
For a county to be graded red, it has to have new per-capita cases of more than 200 per 100,000 and a seven-day positivity rate greater than 15%.
Noble County looks poised to remain in orange. Despite having the largest case counts in the four-county area, Noble County’s positivity rate remains better at about 12% due to its greater number of tests catching more people who are free of the virus.
Even if Steuben County drops to orange this week, the county will remain under the more restrictive gathering sizes set forth by the state. A county must drop to a lower grade level and stay there for at least two consecutive weeks before it can roll back to less restrictive measures.
