INDIANAPOLIS — As has been the case for the last several weeks, COVID-19 activity continues rising across the state and is not currently showing any signs of slowing or leveling off.
Another three residents in the local area have died in the past week due to COVID-19, as both local and statewide deaths have continued ticking up among the rapidly increasing viral spread.
Like the several past week, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all continued to increase.
This past week, Indiana averaged 3,164 cases per day, a 29% increase from the 2,447 per day average a week ago. Positivity rose slightly 8.2% on the week.
The 29% jump is still a sizable increase in just one week, but smaller than previous weeks which saw increases of 41%, 57%, 59%, 37% and 39% compared to the prior weeks.
Hospitalizations continue rising as the statewide hospital census now sits at 1,857 patients admitted for treatment for COVID-19, up from 1,462 people a week ago, a 27% increase. That's about the same jump as last week's 26% increase.
And, lastly, deaths continue to rise. Indiana averaged 16.3 deaths per day over the past seven days, sharply up again from 11.4 deaths per day the previous week.
Like last week, the statewide increase in deaths included another three deaths attributable to COVID-19 in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
In Noble County, the 93rd death all-time occurred Aug. 14 and was a person in their 50s, according to state demographic information.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, six were people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, 22 people in their 70s and 55 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, the 88th death all-time occurred Aug. 17 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 52 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
And in Steuben County, the 63rd death in that county since March 2020 was on Aug. 15 and was a person in their 60s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, two people in their 50s, 14 have been people in their 60s, 17 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 29 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County had no new deaths again, remaining at 73 all time.
Indiana continues to remain under siege by the delta variant, the highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has become the dominant strain circulating the state.
Approximately 97% of samples genetically sequenced this month have come back as the delta variant.
The increased spread of the delta variant has led to an increase in breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers — now making up about 3 million Hoosiers, approximately 53% of the eligible population age 12 and up — although the vast majority of new cases continue to be among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Breakthrough cases have been occurring more frequently in recent weeks, with last week about 16% of new cases being among people who had previously been vaccinated. But vaccinated people county to see fractional rates of hospitalizations and deaths as compared to the state's unvaccinated population.
In the local area, which is poorly vaccinated and trailing the statewide average widely, new case counts rose again this past week, with three of four counties now logging more than 100 new cases per week.
Noble County logged 162 new cases, up from 119 last week; DeKalb recorded 130, up from 102; Steuben tallied 116 cases, up from 95; and low-testing LaGrange County had 37 new cases, up from 30 last week.
Vaccination rates in the four-county area greatly lag the statewide average.
While Indiana sits at 53% of its eligible population vaccinated, rates are 45% in Steuben County, 41% in DeKalb County, 39% in Noble County and just 24.5% in LaGrange County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.