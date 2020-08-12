KENDALLVILLE — A new Duke University study suggests neck gaiters — stretchy cloths that can be pulled up to cover your nose and mouth — may not have any positive effect in blocking respiratory droplets, the main route of transmission for COVID-19.
That's a potential concern for East Noble School Corp., which purchased EN-branded gaiters for all of its students at the start of this school year.
Researchers at Duke University recently devised an experiment to test the efficiency of different types of face masks by utilizing lasers to help identify when particles struck a surface, helping to illustrate when and how many respiratory droplets get through different barriers.
Face coverings are recommended as a method of source control, helping to stop some — but not all — respiratory droplets a person might expel while coughing, sneezing, talking or breathing.
In that Duke study, the best face coverings were N95 masks without valves, which are typically utilized by front-line medical workers. Surgical or polypropylene masks also performed, blocking most particles.
Hand-made cotton face coverings also proved to provide good coverage, eliminating a substantial amount of the spray from normal speech.
But on the other end, bandanas and neck fleeces such as balaclavas didn’t block the droplets much at all.
“This was just a demonstration — more work is required to investigate variations in masks, speakers, and how people wear them — but it demonstrates that this sort of test could easily be conducted by businesses and others that are providing masks to their employees or patrons,” lead researcher Martin Fischer said in a Duke Health news release.
The neck fleece, made of a polyester spandex material, showed results nearly equivalent to tests done wearing no mask at all.
Researchers said that the neck fleece appeared to actually be counterproductive because instead of capturing larger droplets, the material actually seemed to break those larger droplets into smaller ones which then passed through and struck the testing medium.
Researchers noted that more detailed study would be necessary, but the easy-to-reproduce experiment may offer some insight into the efficiency of different types of coverings.
The study went viral on social media after being covered in The Washington Post and apparently got back to East Noble, which purchased neck gaiters for all of its students when school opened last Thursday.
The district posted about the topic on its Facebook page just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"It has been brought to the attention of ENSC that the 'gaiter' masks that were provided to students may not be as safe as traditional masks based on a recent news report. We would NEVER deliberately place students in harm’s way. The published report was conducted using a 'fleece' mask and notes that more extensive research is needed," East Noble posted to its corporation Facebook page.
East Noble notes that the gaiters it provided are not "fleece," although the spandex-blend type tested at Duke is likely substantially similar to the provided masks.
Masks are required for students in third grade and above per state executive order and East Noble said previously that is will encourage younger students to also cover their faces during the day.
Students are allowed to de-mask when sitting at their desks, if appropriately spaced. East Noble simplified its policy to the phrase "stand up, mask up," meaning that any time a student gets up from their desk they should cover their face.
The district reminded families that they have options on what coverings to wear and students who are required to use masks can use a different kind if they choose.
"When these were purchased weeks ago, companies assured us they were safe. We believed this type of covering would be something comfortable for students and would help them wear it more," East Noble stated. "No student is required to wear the EN mask provided. At the time of the purchase, we thought we were doing something that would help our students. All families are encouraged to purchase or make a safe mask that their child likes and is comfortable wearing."
A summary of the study and its findings can be found through Duke Health at corporate.dukehealth.org/news/inexpensive-accessible-device-provides-visual-proof-masks-block-droplets.
The detailed study has been published by Science Advances and can be found at advances.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/07/sciadv.abd3083.
