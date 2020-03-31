KENDALLVILLE — As the coronavirus continues to have Indiana on lock-down area food pantries are working together to serve residents of Noble County.
On Tuesday morning representatives from area pantries held a Zoom meeting, to keep with social distancing standards, addressing the need in Noble County.
Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries Inc., said over the past year the local pantries have began to work together.
“We have realized the importance of staying connected,” she said.
It is times like this that working together is beneficial for all food pantries in Noble County.
After receiving 800 donated loaves of bread earlier this week, Kidd immediately began calling other directors around the county to see who was in need of bread to fill their shelves for the coming week’s distribution.
Today she is expecting a delivery of whipping cream and milk from PFG, which she offered up to directors during the Tuesday’s call.
With no end in sight to the coronavirus, food pantry representatives said they are expecting an influx of clients in April. Many people who were affected from business closures and furloughs weren’t affected until the middle of the month.
Which means the need will be there in April and the months to come.
To prepare for the need local pantries are asking for the communities help with monetary donations. Monetary donations allow pantries to purchase food from a safe location, most times at a cheaper rate. Pantries are also in need of face masks and gloves to keep their volunteers and staff safe.
“The community has stepped forward. I have got calls from the community asking what they can do,” said Bonnie Brownell, of the Central Noble Food Pantry in Albion. “The financial donations help immensely.”
For everyone’s safety, all of the area food pantries have implemented new procedures for food distribution.
The one main thing they all stressed — if you are sick stay home. Many of the pantries are working to deliver food to those who are quarantined at home.
Many are giving out premade bags of food, while others are limiting the amount of people inside their pantries.
The Central Noble Food Bank, Common Grace Ministries and Wolf Lake are limiting the amount of people inside their buildings.
Kidd said residents are asked to stay in their car when they arrive at the site, they are then checked in and allowed in the building two at a time. Clients are also asked to use hand sanitizer and volunteers pick items off the shelves for them. Volunteers then load them into the client’s vehicle. All of the shopping carts are sanitized after each client’s order is filled.
“Clients cannot touch anything,” Kidd said. “If something is touched the surface is cleaned immediately.”
Volunteers with the Central Noble Food Pantry are wearing face masks and gloves and sanitizing everything possible with bleach water. The pantry is also opening their doors an hour early to keep people from congregating outside of the building.
“It is working out well for us,” she said.
Orange Township Helping Hands, Avilla Food Pantry and LaOtto Food Pantry are giving out prebagged food. Clients only have to drive-thru to receive their food.
Helping Hands has also changed food distribution to every other week, which means they are giving clients extra food when they drive-thru. Clients will receive around 40 pieces of food.
The Avilla Food Pantry is distributing food by the number of people in the family. Clients will also receive meat and fresh vegetables if they are available.
Rev. Shalimar Holderly said the pantry located at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla usually sees a larger amount of clients the first Tuesday of the month. The pantry is open to residents living within the East Noble school district.
“We are taking it week by week,” she said.
Common Grace Ministries is also working with the health department and hospital to deliver food to those people who are in need. They have also began to work with the Humane Society of Noble County for those residents who need pet food.
Currently all food pantries in Noble County remain open.
“We cannot close those pantry doors, people are in need and that’s why we are there,” Brownell said.
