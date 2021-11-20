INDIANAPOLIS — With a new group now eligible for vaccinations and counties across the state up and running at full capacity to vaccinate them, Indiana saw its biggest one-week shot total since May this past week.
It wasn't just statewide, either, as local vaccine numbers ticked up to one of their highest points since summer, too.
All of that new vaccination effort is on top of providers giving out booster shots, which has also increased in late fall, meaning clinics and pharmacies are the busiest they've been in months.
Statewide, vaccine numbers rose to 61,529 first-timers receiving vaccines this past week, the highest one-week total since the week ended May 28. It's a substantial increase from just under 28,000 Hoosiers getting shots last week.
Children age 5-11 have recently become eligible for Pfizer shots that are about one-third of the dose given to adults. While that approval has been out for a few weeks, state providers had needed some time to get doses in and start distributing them.
Indiana's 5-11 age cohort is the biggest among any age group in the state at about 609,000 kids, and, so far, about 7% of those children have received their first shot of a Pfizer vaccine .
Locally, shot numbers were also up as local providers have started giving out children's vaccines recently. In total, 673 first-timers received their shots this past week, also the biggest one-week total in the four-county area since late May.
DeKalb County led the way this past week with 213 people immunized, followed by Steuben County at 192, Noble County at 183 and LaGrange County with 85.
Across Indiana, 50.3% of the state's total population has now been fully vaccinated. That figure doesn't include any Hoosier younger than 5 years old, since they aren't eligible for vaccines yet, and also currently doesn't include anyone 5-11 since not enough time has elapsed for those children to get their second dose and be counted as fully vaccinated.
But this week represented the point where Indiana has finally crossed the halfway point, although Indiana continues to remain one of the less-vaccinated states in the U.S.
The local area still lags the statewide average by a lot, with Steuben County at 42.4% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 38.4%, Noble County at 37.1% and LaGrange County at a state-worst 21.1%.
The state has also been continuing to distribute large number of booster shots to high-risk individual who are seeking them. This past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to state that all Americans could now seek out boosters if they want them. Previously, boosters were primarily recommended for high-risk individuals only, including people older than 65 or people who are immuno-compromised or have some other health condition that makes them a higher risk if they contract the virus.
Indiana is in the midst of another bout of rising COVID-19 activity.
After going through a surge in late summer driven by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus, the state peaked in mid-September and starting improving afterward. That improvement lasted for about six weeks, but since the start of November, virus activity has once again been increasing as colder weather has set in across the state.
Average cases per day hit about 1,600 at the end of October, but has since risen back to about 2,800 per day as of the end of last week. Hospitalizations were down to about 1,200 but now have since risen to nearly 1,600 again.
Statewide daily death numbers have still be dropping at this time, but deaths are a lagging indicator and usually take a few weeks to tick up after cases and hospitalizations start moving that way. For example, during the last surge, cases and hospitalizations started rising at the beginning of July, but statewide deaths didn't begin increasing until the end of that month.
Indiana's worst months ever occurred in November and December 2020 and January 2021, although it's not expected the state would get anywhere close to those same numbers this winter as now more than half of the state is vaccinated against the virus.
While the vaccines have not been perfect — about 1.9% of people who got vaccinated have since experienced a breakthrough cases, which is why boosters are now being recommended to help bolster the immune response — people who have been vaccinated have statistically been less likely to contract the virus than people who have not been immunized.
Those who have experienced a breakthrough case have also had lower rates of hospitalization and death as compared to people who haven't been vaccinated, even with those unvaccinated people typically being younger and therefore less likely to suffer serious impacts as compared to older people.
The state has also recently started tracking the number of reinfection cases, totaling 4,412 as of Friday afternoon, a figure that shows that natural immunity gained from previously being infected with the virus also isn't an absolute protection against the virus, although currently the reinfection rate is lower than the breakthrough rate for vaccinated people.
Health officials encourage vaccination for people who haven't contracted COVID-19, as shots provide immunity against the virus without a person having to get ill and run the risks of a COVID-19 infection, which can prevent serious complications while sick and, in a small percentage of people, also leave lingering health impacts even long after the initial infection clears.
