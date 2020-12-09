ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department has put out a call for volunteers to help with the dispensing of COVID-19 vaccines once they are received and a vaccination clinic is up and running.
The Health Department is working with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to establish a vaccination clinic at the Steuben County Event Center located in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake. The facility is access off of C.R. 200W, taking C.R. 175N through Commerce Way and into the park, just east of the main entrance.
“The Steuben County Health Department is seeking medical and non-medical volunteers for upcoming vaccination efforts. We are seeking volunteers over the age of 18 year old that can work in registration, facility management and vaccine dispensing,” said information from Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department.
“If you or someone you may know is interested in volunteering, please call the health department at 688-1000, ext. 1560,” Walsh said.
The announcement comes at Steuben County moves back into the red rating for community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steuben County registered a positivity rate of all tested at 17.3% after having taken a sizeable dip last week. The Indiana Department of Health’s has changed the county to a composite score of 3.0 or Red.
This means spread is very high and certain limits are being place on activities, especially gatherings. Those are now limited to 25 people with no exceptions granted from health departments.
Over the course of the last week, ending on Wednesday, there were 295 new positive COVID-19 cases identified. That brings the county’s total to 1,921 cases. There have been 16 deaths and 1,319 people who are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.
During the past week, the 20-29 age group (341) and 50-59 age group (331) both eclipsed the 300 positive case mark all time. Next in line is the 60-69 age group at 291 cases, followed by the 40-49 age group with 282 cases.
A testing facility remains open in Angola at 501 S. John St., on the southwest edge of Commons Park. The schedule a test, go to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click on “I do not have an invitation code.”
