ANGOLA — Plans are being made with the hope of having a live Steuben County 4-H Fair, just like the pre-pandemic days.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Park committee on Thursday, Purdue Extension Educator Tami Mosier and Fair Board Vice President Brian Werner talked about this year’s fair and other changes that might be coming at the fairgrounds at Crooked Lake.
After talking about a new structure that might be built at the fairgrounds, Mosier said, “Another thing to consider is we don’t know what this year is going to look like.”
Last year the fair was virtual, with no one on site. That’s the last option Mosier said is on anyone’s mind for this year.
The preferred plan is for the fair to be held just as it has been in any other year, with entertainment and the 4-H competitions and open to all.
Plan B is a 4-H exhibit and competition only that would only be open to 4-H’ers and their families. This was done by many counties last year in order to limit exposure to possible contamination from COVID-19.
No time frame has been given for how this year’s fair is going to pan out. It is scheduled for July 16-22.
Meanwhile, though it might not happen in time for this year’s fair, if there is one, Purdue Extension Steuben County would like to construct a new office on the fairgrounds, possibly near the dairy barn, north of Rensch Hall, the main livestock exhibit hall, and the Extension Homemakers’ food stand.
“We’ve talked about possibly putting a new office out there for us,” Mosier said. “We’re just starting the conversation.”
The Extension staff is housed in a garage-like space in the Lions Building when the fair is running. The space is used for storage when the fair is not in session.
All of the Extension staff’s materials for the fair have to be hauled between the Steuben Community Center and the fairgrounds each year. If a new, permanent office is built, materials could be left on site year-round.
“We’re just letting you know we’re thinking about moving out of our single-car garage,” Mosier quipped.
A handful of options were discussed, from a pre-fabricated shed-like building to a mobile structure to a stick-built building. No decision has been made.
